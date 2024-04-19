Even as underdogs, Penn golf has real momentum heading into the Ivy League championships

After this weekend, Penn men’s golf will have competed in nine tournaments this season, nearly all within driving range (no pun intended) from Philadelphia.

Except for one: the Watersound Invitational, a February tournament that took place in Panama City, Florida. Awaiting the Quakers in the Sunshine State was a field that featured the top 25 teams from the SEC and ACC, among other Power 5 conference schools.

Those schools have all the advantages, compared to Penn: they’re able to practice 10-20 more hours per week, and their courses are 10-15 minutes from campus. Meanwhile, Penn has a 45 to 50-minute trek from University City.

So why would Penn, a program that pales in comparison to these Power 5 behemoths, subject itself to arguably the toughest competition it’s ever faced?

“I think them seeing that caliber of player is important and just understanding that level of golf, it’s attainable,” said Penn coach Clay White.

Penn finished 12th out of the 12 competing teams, but that attainability was on full display on day three of the tournament. After adjusting to the grass that set them back on days one and two, the Quakers shot a 295 — ahead of North Carolina State and just one stroke behind Clemson.

“It shows that they can compete with those guys, maybe not for three rounds, but for one round, they hung in there, and I think that’s super important for kids to understand,” White said.

At Penn’s next tournament a month later — an 18-team skirmish at Iona — White’s squad led the pack after the first day for the first time in his two seasons with the program.

They finished in second place, but those tournaments, along with two more solid outings these past couple of weeks, have afforded Penn to enter this weekend’s Ivy League Championships in Watchung, New Jersey with some momentum.

Heading into what will potentially be Penn’s last tournament of the season, two standouts have been freshman Max Fonseca and junior Ben Scott, who both earned a team- and season-best minus-2 at Columbia last week. Fonseca, a Miami native has been the only Penn player to notch a +3 or below in his last three outings, including the first time he finished under par in his college career just last week.

“I think he has a lot of potential,” White said of Fonseca. “He’s super young, and he’s very knowledgeable about the game, but there’s always more. He’s got to be wanting to learn more, and just how much can he absorb not just from me, but from his peers and from his competitors.”

Continual growth and learning is something that White emphasizes to all his players, but with the amount the team practices – again, 10-20 hours a week less than most Power 5 schools – it’s a much harder bargain. So White tries to push his squad to put in the extra effort when they can, whether they’re around the greens or not.

“If you just practice when the team practices, it’s probably not enough because we don’t really practice enough as a team just because of the academics,” he said. “So you have to be willing and able to make time in between your classes to put in a little extra work here and there, and if you do that, we’re going to get a little better.”

In the past two seasons, Penn has finished in fifth and sixth place out of the seven teams taking part in the Ivy Championships. This year, White’s goal is not necessarily for Penn to be hoisting the trophy on Sunday, but for his team to give themselves a chance on the final day and see what can happen.

“Realistically, if we can learn how to give ourselves the opportunity to be there at the end like that’s what we have to learn how to do before we can win,” White said. “And we’ve kind of done that this spring.”

