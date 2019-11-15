For the second week in a row, Penn is coming off of a win that went down to the final minute of the game. A pass deflection by freshman defensive back Kendren Smith on Cornell’s two-point conversion sealed a 21-20 Quakers victory. Star running back Karekin Brooks returned from injury last weekend but was in held in check by a stout Big Red defense. He will have another tough test this weekend as Harvard is fifth in the FCS in rush defense, allowing an average of only 81.3 yards per game. Penn will most likely need to turn to its aerial attack, which is led by wide receivers Ryan Cragun and Rory Starkey, to put up points.