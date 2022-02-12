The Palestra’s atmosphere reverted to its natural form on Saturday afternoon when Penn men’s basketball (11-12, 8-2 Ivy) defeated Harvard (11-10, 3-6 Ivy) at home, 82-74.

2,776 fans were in the building as Penn extended their win streak to five.

The game marked the Quaker’s first Ivy League contest without COVID-19 spectator capacity restrictions at the Palestra since the 2019-2020 season. For the 10 players on the Quaker’s roster who are in their initial year, this was their first time experiencing home-court advantage to its full effect.

Students, fans, and the band peppered the stands with black t-shirts, and the team sported their black uniforms, in support of Equality and Inclusion Night hosted by Rising Coaches DEI Alliance.

Penn’s win sealed a 2-0 series sweep against the Harvard Crimson, boosting Penn to second behind Yale in Ivy League standings.

Contested second half

Penn entered the second half 44-31, holding a consistent lead until Harvard closed the gap with a 9-2 run in the first three minutes of the second.

The run was halted by a layup from junior forward Michael Moshkovitz and two Harvard turnovers that led to baskets by the team’s top-scoring sophomore guard, Jordan Dingle.

Penn and Harvard traded points throughout the second half — the teams were tied six times.

The final two minutes decided the game. A pair of momentous threes from Dingle and freshman George Smith put Penn ahead 6. The lead was sealed by 5 made free throws from the Quakers.

Career day for Dingle

Sophomore Jordan Dingle had a career day — he produced over 37 minutes of play, scoring a career-high of 33 points. The game marked his fourth 30-point campaign all season, third in Ivy League play.