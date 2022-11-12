Needing two wins to secure at least a share of the Ivy League title, Penn left Franklin Field demoralized following a 37-14 loss to Harvard the in the penultimate game of Ivy League competition for the Quakers.

While Penn isn’t mathematically eliminated, Harvard (6-3, 4-2 Ivy) made the Quakers’ hopes (7-2, 4-2) of an Ivy League title a little harder.

What we saw

The two teams traded blows early in the first half, as two lengthy touchdown drives commanded by each team’s quarterback tied the game, 7-7. The tides turned in the second half as Harvard quarterback Charlie Dean began to carve up the Penn secondary. Dean finished 29-of-38 for 316 yards and four TDs.

With Penn’s control of its championship destiny slowly slipping away, senior wide receiver Rory Starkey Jr. carried the Quaker offense down the field and into the end zone on a wild toe-tapping catch from quarterback Aidan Sayin. Sayin went 21-of-31 for 212 yards and the lone TD pass to Starkey Jr.

However, Harvard managed to ice the game with a couple of time-consuming drives resulting in field goals to secure the win.

Breakthrough performance

On the biggest stage of the season for his team, Dean delivered the best performance of his career. The senior finished with 316 yards and four touchdowns, completing 76% of his passes. Also, Harvard senior running back Aidan Borguet continued his impressive season with 117 rushing yards as the Crimson relied on him heavily yet again to close out the game on the ground.

Offensively, Penn struggled throughout the whole game, but Starkey was the sole spotlight on Senior Day, tallying eight receptions, 117 yards, and a touchdown.

Here’s the scenario

The Ivy League is set for a thrilling final week, as Penn needs a win at Princeton (8-1, 5-1) on Saturday to keep its title hopes alive (1 p.m., ESPN+). The Quakers also will be rooting for Harvard to knock off Yale (7-2, 5-1) to set the stage for a potential title-winning weekend. n order to keep its chances alive.