In a largely defensive battle, Penn managed to punch in a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to edge out Yale, 20-13, and keep its unblemished record intact on was what a Homecoming Day full of fireworks.

What happened

The teams were evenly matched in the first half, trading field goals early to tie up the game at 3-3. Late in the second quarter, Yale (4-2, 2-1 Ivy) struck first with an explosive 47-yard touchdown run by freshman Joshua Pitsenberger to pull ahead.

With less than a minute left on the clock in the first half, Penn (6-0, 3-0 Ivy) linebacker Jake Heimlicher intercepted a ball tipped at the line of scrimmage. Quarterback Aidan Sayin then connected with his favorite target Malone Howley deep into Yale territory to set up a fade in the back of the endzone to wide receiver Rory Starkey Jr. It was one of the highlights in another strong performance from the sophomore quarterback, who finished 28 of 43 for 298 yards and the passing TD to Starkey.

Following delays at halftime due to a student protest, Penn returned rejuvenated. But it was in the fourth when the game flipped, after a strong defensive stand for over a quarter and a half from Yale went for naught. The Quakers took over on downs with 5:14 remaining in the game and it took 10 plays and a full nearly five minutes for Penn to secure the win with a 1-yard scamper from back Jonathan Mulatu.

Breakthrough performance

Sayin continued his strong and consistent play for the Quakers, coming just two yards shy of eclipsing the 300-yard mark for the third time this season. On the receiving end, Starkey saved his best day of the season thus far for homecoming, recording nine receptions for 86 yards, and a touchdown.

Up Next

Next Saturday, Penn travels to Rhode Island to face Brown (12:30 p.m., ESPN+). The Quakers are seeking back-to-back wins against Brown (2-3, 0-2 Ivy), in what was Penn’s only Ivy win of the season last year.