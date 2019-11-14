Penn had walked into the Palestra Wednesday night with a five-game Big 5 winning streak ... but that had been the only Quakers winning streak coming in, after Saturday’s 80-61 loss at Rice had extinguished the glow of a season-opening victory at Alabama.
At halftime Wednesday against La Salle, keeping the City Series run seemed very much in doubt, until the Quakers found a quick rhythm after the break, opening a working margin, making it six straight in the Big 5.
Ryan Betley had the hottest hand in that run. After Betley hit two straight three-pointers, a couple of Penn drives pushed the lead out to 46-27.
That wasn’t quite it, though. A 9-0 La Salle run with Betley and A.J. Brodeur on the bench brought the Explorers within 50-40. Jordan Dingle, who had been quiet offensively until then, drove for a three-point play. A pretty backdoor feed from Bryce Washington to Dev Goodman put Penn back up 55-40.
While freshman guard Jordan Dingle had been a scoring star for Penn in its first two games, scoring a total of 44 points, the veterans led the way offensively. Goodman had 21, Brodeur 20, Betley 18.
Isiah Deas led La Salle with 17 points off the bench, with freshman guard Ayinde Hikim adding 14, 12 in the second half.