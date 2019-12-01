The game was tied, 43-43, at the half, but Penn came out hot after the break. Dingle knocked down a trey, Brodeur found Goodman (seven assists) underneath for a layup, and then a block led to a breakout layup for Dingle and just like that it was 50-43. Long Beach called timeout. That temporarily settled the 49ers, who scored the first four points after the timeout, but senior captains Goodman, Brodeur, and Ryan Betley (eight points) combined for nine of the game’s next 11 points, with Goodman’s triple pushing the Quakers in front, 59-49. Jordan Roberts briefly got The Beach back within single digits, but Dingle hit a trey and then Lucas Monroe scored in the paint and the lead was 64-51.