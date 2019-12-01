Jordan Dingle had 19 of his 21 points in the second half as Penn topped Long Beach State, 95-79, in the third-place game at the Wooden Legacy on Sunday in Anaheim, Calif.
Freshman Max Martz, who made five of six three-point shots, had 17 points for Penn (5-3); Devon Goodman added 16, 12 in the second half; and AJ Brodeur finished with 11 points and nine assists.
The game was tied, 43-43, at the half, but Penn came out hot after the break. Dingle knocked down a trey, Brodeur found Goodman (seven assists) underneath for a layup, and then a block led to a breakout layup for Dingle and just like that it was 50-43. Long Beach called timeout. That temporarily settled the 49ers, who scored the first four points after the timeout, but senior captains Goodman, Brodeur, and Ryan Betley (eight points) combined for nine of the game’s next 11 points, with Goodman’s triple pushing the Quakers in front, 59-49. Jordan Roberts briefly got The Beach back within single digits, but Dingle hit a trey and then Lucas Monroe scored in the paint and the lead was 64-51.
The Beach got the lead down to 10 just one more time, when Jordan Griffin hit a three and then Michael Carter III scored in the paint to make it 74-64 with 7:05 left. That forced a timeout from Penn coach Steve Donahue, and out of the break Brodeur found Betley for a corner three. That set Penn off on a 9-0 run with Martz punctuating it with his fifth three-pointer of the game to make it 83-64 with 5:26 left.
The Beach had nothing left. Penn’s lead grew as large as 21 just a minute later, and the closest the 49ers got was 13 points in the final seconds before Alex Imegwu closed the scoring with Penn’s 15th trey of the day.
Chance Hunter had 24 points for the Beach (3-6), which made just 5 of 10 threes for the game. Colin Slater added 18 points. Joshua Morgan had 15 points.