After upset of No. 3 Pitt, Penn men’s soccer looks to keep ‘the same energy’ against Temple

The Penn men’s soccer team pulled off a stunner against No. 3 Pitt in their season opener on Sunday, moving them up to No. 25 in the United Coaches Division I rankings, but they are focused on the future after the 1-0 upset.

“We don’t want our best day to be our first day,” said Penn coach Brian Gills.

The Quakers will face rival Temple at 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN+) at their recently renovated home, Rhodes Field.

“It’s about keeping the same energy,” goalkeeper Phillip Falcon III said. “Whether it is Temple or Pitt, any team can come in and win on any day.”

The Quakers, who were ranked No. 1 in the Ivy League going into the season, are rolling into their matchup against the Owls behind the defense of Falcon III. The sophomore goalkeeper won Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week honors for his first career shutout on Sunday.

» READ MORE: Penn’s Ray Priore and Villanova’s Mark Ferrante still find the joy in coaching in Year 38 at their schools

“The four guys in front of me I think deserve [Defensive Player of the Week] more than I do,” Falcon III said. “My back four played an incredible game, so I think all four of them deserved it also.”

The game’s only goal came from junior Jack Wagoner in the 40th minute of play. Wagoner won Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week for his well-timed first career goal.

“We know we are on to the next job, and that winds up being a reality we have to face,” Gills said.

Temple (1-1-2) has had a carousel of starting goalkeepers throughout its four matches with Flannan Riley projected to take the net against the Quakers.

Penn, which outshot Pitt 8-2, faces an Owls defense that hasn’t allowed more than two goals in a game this season.

In their last matchup during the 2022 season, the Philadelphia teams ended in a draw. Penn has been dominant in the “Soccer Six” rivalry with a 24-7-8 all-time record against the Owls.

“The nice thing about us being able to play a team in the city is that regardless of how we’re doing, or how they’re doing, you just know it’s going to be a competitive game,” Gills said.