Penn closed out the 2021 season with a 34-14 loss to Ivy League rival Princeton on Saturday at Franklin Field.

The Quakers (3-7, 1-6 Ivy League) were up, 7-3, after one quarter of play, but the Tigers scored 28 unanswered points in the second to coast to the victory.

With the win, Princeton (9-1, 6-1) earned a share of the Ivy League title with Dartmouth, a 52-31 winner over Brown on Saturday. The Big Green beat the Tigers, 31-7, in Week 8 in the head-to-head matchup between the co-champions.

After the Tigers took a 3-0 lead, the Quakers answered on the first play after the kick. Quarterback Aidan Sayin found Shane Sweitzer for 45 yards into Princeton territory. Sayin then hit Josh Casilli for 12 more yards the next play. On third-and-5 at the Tigers’ 13, Isaiah Malone went around the right side for 9 yards and a first down. Three plays later, Sayin hooked up with a wide-open Rory Starkey Jr. in the right corner of the end zone. The 75-yard drive took eight plays.

On the third play of the second quarter, Princeton quarterback Blake Stenstrom ran it up the gut for a 5-yard score. A killer play occurred just three plays into Penn’s next drive when Sayin tried to drop a pass to a receiver down the right sideline. Instead, it was picked off by a leaping Matthew Winston, who landed inbounds and scampered untouched to the end zone for a pick-six and a 17-7 Tigers lead.

The Quakers chased the Tigers the rest of the afternoon.

Sayin completed 19 of 38 passes for 255 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. The Quakers ran the ball 26 times for 73 yards.