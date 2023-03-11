Kayla Padilla doesn’t know where she’ll land after Penn. Right now, she doesn’t want to think about it

Penn star point guard Kayla Padilla remains unsure about her plans for next season as her Ivy eligibility runs out.

Last December, Padilla announced she would enter the NCAA portal as a graduate transfer upon the end of the 2023 season. A double-digit loss to Princeton in the Ivy League tournament doused Penn’s chances of heading to the NCAA Tournament.

But, an at-large bid to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament is still in the cards for the Quakers.

Not willing to accept defeat, Padilla’s lips are still sealed about where she may end up transferring to. For her, “the main focus right now is hopefully getting into the postseason.”

Her resume would make her a desirable addition to some of the top teams in the nation. A shooting specialist, Padilla holds the program record for threes made in a single game (nine), season (77), and career (206).

As for Penn’s season, head coach Mike McLaughlin hasn’t shut the door quite yet, either., responding when asked about WNIT consideration that ”we’ll see what happens Sunday.”

