Penn routs Colgate in season opener, 20-6

Penn opened its season celebrating a 20-6 road rout of Colgate on Saturday.

Junior quarterback Aidan Sayin, a second-year starter, was 26 of 43 for 166 yards and two touchdowns. On the flip side, he also recorded an interception and sacked once.

Penn running back Jacob Cisneros led all rushers on eight carries for 65 yards.

The Quakers (1-0) scored their first touchdown in the second quarter. Sophomore receiver Jared Richardson connected with Sayin on a 6-yard pass, extending Penn’s lead, 13-6. Maurcus McDaniel also added a touchdown for Penn on a 22-yard pass from Sayin in the third quarter. The receiver pair combined for 96 yards.

Colgate (0-3) did not score a single touchdown or record any points in the second half. Raiders’ quarterback Michael Brescia finished the day with 182 yards in the air complete with three turnovers, in a pair of interceptions and a fumble.

Next up, the Quakers are back out on the road to take on Bucknell (1-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN+).