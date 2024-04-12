Penn’s Wyatt Henseler is the new home run and RBI king of the Ivy League. He couldn’t care less.

Wyatt Henseler knows exactly who he is. And when the star third baseman of Penn baseball broke the all-time Ivy League home run record on March 2, that still didn’t change. On April 10, he broke the record for the most RBIs in the Ancient Eight as well.

Still, his approach to every game, even as his star rises, hasn’t wavered.

Advertisement

“Stats are something I’ve never really been aware of,” Henseler told the Inquirer earlier this season. “Since I was a kid I’ve never really prioritized that. The only statistic I’m really worried about is the win column.”

» READ MORE: For Penn wrestling, an ‘innovative’ succession plan from one program legend to another

In every facet of the game, Henseler is a star. He’s leading the team in nearly every notable statistic and his role as a leader and role model to younger players is arguably even more valuable to Penn (13-15) at the moment.

Henseler has gotten a little better each season. This year, his fourth, is by far his best, slugging .806 with an OPS over 1.200. He hit 18 home runs in 50 games last season and led Penn to an Ivy League championship. He’s on pace to blow by that mark this year, already at 14 homers through 28 games.

But through all that success, Henseler has stayed the same. The Emmaus, Pa., native has a deep understanding of the finer things — his family, friends, and the cleansing feeling of taking a big breath of fresh air.

Human first, baseball player second. But that notion is something Henseler admitted he struggled with during the early part of his college career

“How can I begin to realize that there’s more to me than just the bat and the glove and putting on the cleats?” Henseler said. “I think a lot of other college athletes struggle with that. Just trying to be present where I am — when I’m on the baseball field I’m a baseball player and when I’m off the field I’m a friend, I’m a brother to two younger brothers. I’m a family guy.”

» READ MORE: Penn’s Clark Slajchert commits to Southern Cal for final year of eligibility

Last season, Penn punched its ticket to the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 1995 after winning the Ivy League title. They beat Auburn, a nationally-ranked powerhouse, and came up one game short of advancing to the Super Regional rounds.

This year — just like last year — the Quakers have started slow. They’re two games under .500 roughly halfway through their schedule. Head coach John Yurkow isn’t worried. He has veterans on his roster who have been in this position before. Henesler is at the top of that list.

“[Henseler] does a great job with the younger hitters talking about approach and mechanics and everyone on the team looks up to him,” Yurkow said. “As good as a guy he is on the field, he’s even better off it. You would be ecstatic if you found out your daughter was going to marry a guy like Wyatt.”

Henseler is trying to help the Quakers capture that same spark from last year. It’s a tall order, but he thinks they’re up for it. It starts with team morale, he said.

“It [doesn’t] matter who you’re around,” he said. You could be in a big group with the whole team or one-on-one with anyone in that locker room and you’re gonna have a good time and have stuff to talk about.”

Henseler said he knew his team had a chance to do something special last year after they scored five runs in the ninth inning to beat Columbia, 8-7, in their final series of the regular season. They took an eight-game win streak into Regionals. Henseler knows this year’s equivalent of that moment is coming.

Baseball is life. Life is more than baseball.

Henseler has lived and breathed baseball for as long as he can remember. He started to take the sport seriously in eighth grade and promised himself he’d make the high school varsity team as a freshman and go on to play Division I baseball. He accomplished them both.

He’s not sure when it will end. It might not be any time soon. But he’s prepared for whenever that moment comes, and he knows the things that bring him real joy.

“I love being in the outdoors, I’m a social person, I love getting to know people,” Henseler said. “[At home] I have a backyard with woods and a river. Grew up with guns and basketball and football and whatever you wanna do, golfing, disc golf, all that stuff. So I just love being in the outdoors, doing things active.”

This is Henseler’s last year at Penn regardless of how this season ends. He’s committed to Texas A&M for his graduate year but he’s not sure if he’ll even make it to College Station. He has professional aspirations as well. He hopes to get drafted and find a situation where his family and coaches feel comfortable with him signing.

Henseler isn’t one to rush things, in part because, like much of how his career has transpired to date, he knows it’ll play out like it’s supposed to.

“In the next couple months there’s a lot of questions about what this next year will look like,” Henseler said. “Do I pursue the professional baseball route? Do I go to A&M? If I go to A&M what do I do after? But I’m happy in the here and now. It’s hard for me to think beyond the next year right now.”

» READ MORE: After a back injury, this Penn senior’s record-breaking track success is ‘a long time coming’