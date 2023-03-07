Penn’s Jordan Dingle named Ivy League Player of the Year in men’s hoops

Penn junior guard Jordan Dingle was named the Ivy League’s Player of the Year in men’s basketball on Tuesday.

Dingle was second in the nation in scoring this season with 23.6 points per game. He also leads the Ivy League in field goals (209), free throws (143), and three-point attempts (210). At Penn, he is ranked ninth in the all-time scorer’s list with 1518 points and second all-time for points in a season with 637.

Dingle is just the fifth junior from Penn to receive this honor, and the fifth to be named Ivy Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year.

Additionally, Max Martz was named All-Ivy honorable mention, averaging 11 points per game this season. The Quakers will return to action this weekend at the Ivy tournament, where they are slated to play host Princeton in the semifinals on Saturday (1:30 p.m., ESPNU).