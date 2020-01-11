“We deserve where we’re at. … But we have a chance with the [conference] tournament. I think failure’s all part of this. We’ve done it here and we’ve figured it out, and we’re going to figure it out this year as well.” — Penn coach Steve Donahue on starting conference play 0-2 for the fourth time in his five-year tenure. The Quakers have made the Ivy League tournament in each of the past three seasons so far.