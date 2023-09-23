Penn football beats up on Bucknell behind a career day from Aidan Sayin

Don’t let the score fool you, it was all Penn, all day, in a 37-21 trouncing of Bucknell, moving the Quakers to 2-0 on the season following the non-conference road game.

Defensively, Penn was lights-out nearly all day, holding the Bison to 13 first downs and just 9 rushing yards, while Penn’s offense exploded in the second half for 27 points.

What we saw

Penn kicked off the scoring with a four-play, 50-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard swing pass touchdown by sophomore wide receiver Alex Haight. The score was Haight’s first college TD and highlighted his six catches for 80 yards, including a 25-yard deep ball towards the end of the first half, setting Penn up for a field goal to close the half, 10-0.

During the first half, none of Bucknell’s drives lasted more than four plays. Penn’s staunch defense contributed to the Bison’s first-half time of possession totaling just over seven minutes, in contrast to Penn’s 22:23.

“The plan was executed very well,” Penn coach Ray Priore said. “Their quarterback was very, very elusive with his feet, did a lot of good things running out of the backfield, and once again our guys won the line of scrimmage. Our defensive line did a tremendous job with the linebackers plugging holes, really stifling the run.”

The second half featured a much more explosive Quaker offensive attack. Sophomore Jared Richardson, who had the most receiving yards on the team and caught a touchdown last week, followed up his breakout performance with an even more impressive outing. Richardson hauled in two touchdown passes and finished the day with a 12 catches for 139 yards.

“[He’s] just a dawg,” Penn quarterback Aidan Sayin said. “I mean, he’s winning almost every route, so being able to have him as a relief over there, any time I need to get the ball out, pretty much he’s open.”

Richardson wasn’t the only wideout earning touches, though, as junior quarterback Aidan Sayin completed passes to a career-high 12 different receivers for a career-high 354 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw a pair of interceptions as well.

“When you have a quarterback like Aidan, it just makes everything so much easier,” Richardson said. “He puts the ball in the best places possible.”

Penn’s defense finally started to let up a bit towards the end of the third quarter, giving up three late touchdowns, but it wasn’t nearly enough, as the Quakers cruised to the 16-point victory.

Breakthrough play

Penn’s defensive line was all over Bucknell quarterback Ralph Rucker, who the Quakers sacked four times and hit on another seven plays. The deepest sack of the day came in the first quarter when senior linebacker Jack Fairman exploded through the Bison offensive line to bring down Rucker for a 13-yard loss.

Fairman was active throughout, tallying five tackles – tied for a team-high – and one of Penn’s three pass breakups.

“Jack is not just a tremendous football player, but a great leader,” Priore said. “He and Jonathan Melvin have done a great job with the linebacking corps, continuing to get better each game.”

Up next

After a strong start to the season against Patriot League competition, the Quakers will open Ivy League play against Dartmouth (1-1) in their first home game of the year next Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+). Last season, Penn came into its matchup against the Big Green as a double-digit underdog and pulled off an overtime victory.