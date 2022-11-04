Coaches within Football Championship Subdivision still have faith in Penn, giving the Quakers 11 votes in the latest weekly poll despite a 34-31 upset loss to Brown last weekend.

Saturday’s game at Cornell (1 p.m., ESPN+) will be a final test before running the gauntlet against Harvard and No. 17-ranked Princeton to end the season.

Keys to victory

Last week’s loss showed Penn’s (6-1, 3-1 Ivy) remaining Ivy League opponents that the Quakers aren’t invincible. Cornell (4-3, 1-3) only has one conference win thus far, and it’s against a Brown team that picked up its second win of the season.

Beyond keeping its head in the game, the Penn defense will have to keep Cornell quarterback Jameson Wang in check. He’s not afraid to run if he can’t find any eligible receivers. He currently leads the Big Red in rushing yards per game (53) and has seven rushing touchdowns on the season.

Keep an eye on

Special teams. Beyond Julien Stokes’ 97-yard kickoff return touchdown last week, special teams have been excelling this year. The Quakers defense has kept punt returns to just 1.6 yards, making them No. 8 in FCS. Penn also leads the Ivy League in both net punting (40 yards) and kickoff returns (30 yards).

Kicker Graham Gotlieb has also been a consistent force for Penn. He is arguably the best kicker in the Ivy League with an 82% field goal percentage and 1.3 field goals per game.

These two have a history

Since 1892, Penn has led the series 75-47-5, including a 5-1 record since 2014.

Up until 2018, the Penn-Cornell matchup, called the Trustee’s Cup, marked the last game of the season, historically was played at Franklin Field on Thanksgiving Day. The rivalry was first played in Ithaca in 1964 for the 71st iteration of the event.

He said it

“Once you get to this time of the season, these become all playoff games.”

— Penn head coach Ray Priore

Looking down the line

After Cornell, the Quakers will host Harvard (5-2, 3-1) in its last home game of the season (Nov. 12, 1 p.m., ESPN+). Harvard is one of the top teams in the league, with its only league loss coming at the hands of undefeated Princeton.