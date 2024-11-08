What to watch for as Penn looks to keep its good gridiron momentum going against Cornell

After a statement victory behind their backup quarterback, Penn football is headed back on the road to face Cornell on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+).

Penn (3-4, 1-3 Ivy) is coming off their highest scoring output of the season, a 38-28 conference win against Brown. Junior quarterback Liam O’Brien made his first career start last Saturday as senior Aidan Sayin was out with an elbow injury. O’Brien ended with 247 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown. With Sayin’s availability still in question for this Saturday, O’Brien’s name may be called again.

“[O’Brien] knows the playbook, he knows everything like the back of his hand,” said junior wide receiver Jared Richardson. “Normally, you see a drop off in the starting quarterback to the backup. There’s no drop off at all [with O’Brien starting].”

Title aspirations for Cornell (3-4, 2-2) are still alive with two conference losses. However, they will likely need to go undefeated in their remaining three games for a chance at the Ivy League championship game. They are trailing Dartmouth, Harvard, and Columbia in the standings, which all sit with one conference loss. Last week, Cornell took care of business against Princeton, winning 49-35.

Here’s what to watch for ahead of Penn’s trip to Ithaca, N.Y.

Richardson and Owens show

Last week, Penn’s receiving yards leader had his best showing of the season. Jared Richardson caught seven balls for 113 yards and a touchdown. This was a welcome sign for Penn’s offense as the junior wideout had struggled following an impressive start to the season.

In his first two outings, Richardson averaged 97 yards per game. In the ensuing four games after this strong start, though, he put up an average of 37 yards before last week.

“It was kind of a little frustrating, but you got to keep your head down,” said Richardson this week. “I just kept my head down. I kept pushing through it because I know in a big game, this team is going to need me. I’m just gonna have to make a play. My name’s gonna get called. Last week, my name was called, and I delivered.”

Junior wideout Bisi Owens also had his best statistical game last week, recording six receptions for 89 yards.

Both the 6-foot-4 Owens and the 6-foot-2 Richardson give their quarterback, no matter the starter, a large target in the red zone. Cornell ranks last in the Ivy League in red zone defense, with opponents scoring within the 20-yard line 90.3% of the time.

“We have two receivers who both have almost 40-inch verticals and ball skills, so it’s pretty hard to cover them when you throw it up,” Sayin told the Inquirer earlier this season.

130th rendition of the rivalry

Saturday marks the 130th game between Penn and Cornell. The Quakers are 77-47-5 against the Big Red. Since 1995, the two schools have played for the Trustee’s Cup every year — Penn has won the cup 20 times compared to Cornell’s eight.

The Quakers won the trophy last year, defeating Cornell 23-8 at home. Notably, Penn running back Malachi Hosley broke program records for longest offensive play on a 96-yard rush and most rushing yards by a freshman in a single game with 261 yards on the day.

Cornell has matched its win total from last season already under head coach Dan Swanstorm. Before moving to Ithaca, Swanstrom served as Penn’s offensive coordinator for two seasons.

“There’s gonna be a lot of emotion,” said Richardson, who was recruited by Swanstrom. “He’s the reason why I got here. But at the end of the day, he’s on the other side. We’re going up against him. He’s on an opposing team. So during the game, I mean, we’re not gonna be buddy-buddy.”

Swanstrom has gotten the most out of his senior quarterback Jameson Wang. This season, Wang has thrown for 1,776 yards, 17 touchdowns and only three interceptions. A rushing threat as well, Wang has also ran for 314 yards and five touchdowns.

