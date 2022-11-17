It’s the final game of the Ivy League football season. With no playoffs or bowl games, Penn’s clash with No. 22 Princeton on Saturday (1 p.m., NBCSP) is the team’s last hurrah.

After dropping a game to Harvard last week, Penn (7-2, 4-2 Ivy) is still in the race for the league title, but the odds are exceedingly long. Beating the Tigers (8-1, 5-1) at Princeton to close out the season is just one crucial step to securing a trophy.

Not over till it’s over

There are no tiebreakers or league playoffs, so it is not uncommon for there to be multiple Ivy champions. In the last two seasons, the Ivy crown was split in half. With two losses, Penn can’t win the title outright, but hopes for sharing it are still alive. If Penn beats Princeton and Harvard beats Yale, there will be four 5-2 teams.

The last time a 5-2 team won the Ivy championship was in 1982 when Penn, Dartmouth, and Harvard shared the title. Also an interesting note: The championship has never been split four ways since the Ivy League was formed in 1956.

Keys to victory

With Princeton boasting the best passing offense and second-best passing defense in the Ivy League, Penn will have to keep plays on the ground on both sides of the ball. Much of that is because of Tigers wide receivers Andrei Iosivas and Dylan Classi. Together, the pair average 191 yards per game, nearly 70% of Princeton’s passing yards.

In its only loss of the season, Princeton kept Yale to 65 passing yards but allowed 297 rushing yards. If Penn can follow suit and focus on powering its run game, championship aspirations shouldn’t be too far out of reach.

Keep an eye on ...

Penn senior running back Trey Flowers. Even though he was out for three games in the middle of the season, Flowers leads the Quakers with 476 rushing yards. He also paces the team with 79 rushing yards per game. Especially because Princeton’s passing defense is hard to get through, Flowers should receive his fair share of carries.

These two have a history

It’s Penn’s oldest football rivalry and the third-oldest active rivalry in college football. This year’s Penn-Princeton game will be the 113th meeting in the series dating back to 1876. Princeton leads the series 68-43-1 and has won six of the last eight games.