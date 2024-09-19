These are the five storylines to watch as Penn kicks off its 2024 football season on Saturday

Good enough to be number three.

That’s where Penn football landed in Ivy League preseason polls ahead of the 2024 season, one of which will officially kick off against FBS-bound Delaware on Saturday (6 p.m., FloFootball). Last season, Penn football finished 6-4 overall, with all four of its losses coming in Ivy play.

As the season ramps up, these are the major storylines going into the season.

1. Revamped receiver room

Penn’s wide receiver room is headlined by junior first-team All-Ivy wideout Jared Richardson, who caught for 788 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Richardson, who was voted to the preseason all-American third team, is expected to be the guy for quarterback Aidan Sayin this upcoming season.

Junior receiver Alex Haight was targeted on multiple occasions operating out of the slot last season, working as a one-two punch alongside Richardson.

Penn is getting their speed back. Julien Stokes, the 2022 All-Ivy League return specialist and deep-threat receiver, will make a return to the field after suffering a leg injury that sidelined him last season.

“[The receiving core] has depth”, Stokes noted. “Even our twos, our threes ... we are very explosive.”

2. Shakeups on the offense

Sophomore running back Malachi Hosley is slated to have a monster role in the offense following his breakout freshman year. However, Hosley’s “boys up front” have taken a blow. All-Ivy guards Jake Ligos and Jack Purcell have graduated, and along with it, their unmistakable contributions to Penn’s rushing attack.

But there is a notable silver lining.

“We’ve had younger guys stepping up”, senior right guard Will Bergin said. “We’re really becoming more of a well-rounded offensive line now. We got a lot of game experience under our belt, even though we lost two guys.”

As Hosley looks to build off his FCS Freshman of the Year season, he will count on Bergin to command the offensive line — a newfound responsibility Bergin says he loves.

3. Early test for an unproven defense

Penn’s starting defense is infantile if the offensive line is considered young.

Seven starting defenders who played for the Quakers last season have graduated, a defense ranked sixth-best in the Ivy League. Notably, Penn is now without Ivy Defensive Player of the Year rusher Joey Slackman.

“During the course of a season, you are building players up on some of the things they have done before,” Penn head coach Ray Priore said. “For instance, Grant Parker was not a starter last year, but he got on the field for us. It’s been lively competition on defense.”

In the absence of a surplus of defensive starters, first-team all-Ivy safety and team interception leader Shiloh Means and senior defensive lineman Paul Jennings were named captains. Penn’s young defense, anchored by their captains, will face a Delaware team that put up a whopping 48 points in their season kickoff.

Priore stressed the challenge of facing an explosive Delaware team entering its third game of the season but noted that the matchup will be a “great marker” for his team.

4. Coaching carousel

There is a new offensive coordinator in University City after Dan Swanstrom departed for rival Cornell’s head coaching vacancy. Greg Chimera has stepped into the role following a successful stint as the head coach of the football program at Johns Hopkins, leading the Blue Jays to a 40-7 record.

“Coach Chimera is an offensive genius,” Stokes said. “He does a great job of figuring out what each player does well and puts them in a situation where they showcase that.”

Along with the introduction of Chimera, other notable coaching changes have occurred this offseason. Former Bucknell running backs coach Jordan Johnson is joining the Quakers to head the same position group, and former Temple safeties coach Marvin Clecidor is staying in Philadelphia to become the defensive backs coach at Penn.

5. Sayin’s senior season

Senior quarterback Aidan Sayin is headed into his final year as the starting quarterback for Penn after starting all 10 games last season. In 2023, Sayin became the first Quakers quarterback to pass for four 350+ yard games in a single season, totaling 2,805 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes.

“Aidan is in tune with everyone, everything,” Bergin said. “Protections, obviously routes, concepts in the run game. Up front, we can really trust him.”

Even with the comprehensive receiver room and the emergence of Hosley, Penn will only go as far as Sayin can take them. Last season, he had 12 interceptions, a career-high that also led the Ivy League.

“He’s a very savvy, smart football player, as well as a great student. Applies that well to the football field,” Priore said. “He has done a [good] job with adapting to our new offensive system since we’ve changed coordinators. He knows what parts of his game that he needs to improve.”

