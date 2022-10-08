After three weeks of victories fueled by defense dominance, Penn football’s 58-28 thrashing of Georgetown (1-5) should probably begin to worry the rest of the Ivy League.

Scoring their most points since a 65-point win over Lehigh in 2017, the Quakers now sit atop the Ivy League alongside Princeton with a perfect 4-0 record.

What we saw

Penn mounted a 17-0 lead ignited by two early turnovers by the defense, setting up the offense on both occasions with fantastic field position near the Hoyas’ red zone.

However, Georgetown’s offense, spearheaded by quarterback Pierce Holley, would eventually respond with a couple of touchdown drives of their own to close the gap to 24-14 at halftime.

Receiving the kickoff to begin the third quarter, running back Mason Gudger gashed through a seam to cut the game to a 24-21 Quaker lead. The kickoff return would be one of two on the day for Gudger. Yet, an unphased Penn offense marched down the field and punched in a 1-yard touchdown run by senior running back Trey Flowers to extend their lead again –– with 11 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Ultimately though, Penn’s offense was unstoppable, scoring eight offensive touchdowns and netting over 500 yards of total offense. Defensively, the Quakers won the field position battle, handing their offense possession in Georgetown territory six times.

Breakthrough performance

Penn quarterback Aidan Sayin threw a career-best five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) powering the Quakers’ offense to the team’s best offensive performance of the year.

Sayin’s favorite target of the day was senior wide receiver Malone Howley, who collected seven receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown and caught some crucial balls to convert on fourth downs.

The Penn attack was well-designed and balanced, as Flowers ran circles around the Hoyas’ defense, finishing with 149 yards, two touchdowns, and nearly averaging nine yards a carry.

Up Next

Penn returns to Franklin Field to host Columbia (3-1) on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+). It kicks off six straight games against Ivy League competition.