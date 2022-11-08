NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A packed arena filled with Iona students provided the true home-court advantage the Gaels needed to pull off a 78-50 win over a Penn team picked first in the Ivy League preseason poll.

Stat leaders

Penn (0-1) junior guard Jordan Dingle lived up to expectations, racking up 16. Senior center Max Lorca-Lloyd led the team with 14 rebounds, including six offensive rebounds.

Fans might want to look out for George Smith this season. The sophomore guard out of Salem, N.H. shot 2-for-2 from threeas part of his 10 total points. He also grabbed six rebounds.

What we saw

The game started off slow, but Penn was able to settle in and take charge, tuning out the overwhelming din of the crowd.

As the half wore on, Iona would retake advantage behind a 23-4 run of their own that lasted until the half. Penn ended the half with a scoring drought that lasted nearly five minutes. Despite plenty of chances, Penn couldn’t make them count on the scoreboard and were resigned to watch a run that put the Gaels (1-0) up 34-21 at the half.

“Every place is loud, [but] I thought it got the best of us in the first half,” head coach Steve Donahue said.

That’s interesting...

Iona had much of the momentum entering the second half, but its physical play allowed Penn to take advantage from the line. The Quakers made 8 of their 11 free throws, which made up 28% of their second-half points.

Up next

The Quakers will get a taste of SEC basketball as they travel to Missouri on Friday (8 p.m., SEC Network+). The tilt with the Tigers will be Penn’s first of two games against Power 5 opponents this season.