Jordan Dingle commits to St. John’s, capping an offseason with many moving parts

The carousel that has been the offseason for Jordan Dingle came to a close.

Dingle, the reigning Ivy League Player of the Year in men’s basketball with Penn, announced his commitment to St. John’s via social media on Friday. Dingle, who originally announced an intent to enter the NBA draft waters late last month, changed course and announced his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal on April 28.

The move puts Dingle in a Power 5 conference in his senior season, aligning with a revamped program under new Red Storm coach Rick Pitino. Dingle chose the Red Storm after interest from a number of top programs, according to a New York Post report.

Dingle, ranked second in the nation in scoring last season at 23.4 points per game. He was named Big 5 Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award, given annually to the top player at a mid-major.

Dingle’s decision to test the draft waters came as a bit of a surprise to many as it was believed that declaring for the NBA draft meant he would figure out his value or make the decision to return to Penn.

It was a sentiment shared by Penn coach Steve Donahue, who originally applauded Dingle’s decision to enter the draft. Donahue could not be reached for comment following Dingle’s commitment to St. John’s.

When asked about Dingle’s future recently, it was one in which plans were in place to help improve on a season that saw Penn go 17-13 overall, posting an eight-game winning streak at one point.

“I think it’s great that he’s giving this process a chance — to get in front of pro coaches and scouts and get some feedback at worse,” said Donahue regarding Dingle’s draft intentions. “I do think that they are similar goals that we both want. ... I also talk to him constantly about what we have to do, here’s what you have to do, for us to take this next big step in our program.”

