Report: Penn looking to create the first in-house NIL collective in the Ivy League

On Thursday, it was revealed that Penn could actively be forming a name, image, and likeness collective in the coming years.

First reported in The Daily Pennsylvanian, the university is awaiting approval from the Ivy League to move forward with its plan. Another person alleged the collective has “already been in use,” but has since been paused.

Penn Athletics did not respond to a request for comment from the Inquirer at the time of this report.

According to the DP report, the collective has been “in use.” The student publication reported that Penn’s men’s basketball program began informing athletes that a collective is in the works.

If formed, Penn’s collective would become the first in the Ivy League. The conference has shied away from direct payments to players via a collective. Penn has and continues to allow athletes to partner with businesses for “legitimate NIL” opportunities, however.

Former Penn football star running back Malachi Hosley, who transferred to Georgia Tech following the season, criticized the effectiveness of Penn’s current NIL guidance.

“[Penn does] what they can, because it’s kind of new to them,” Hosley said to the Inquirer in December. “Like, I know we have a website, and they try to push deals through it. So they’re trying, we just don’t get the best opportunities.”