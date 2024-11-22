Penn ‘feeling confident’ it can close out season on a high against Princeton

After squandering a 14-point second-half lead to Harvard last week, Penn football is looking to end a disappointing season in the win column against Princeton on the road on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+).

Penn (4-5, 2-4 Ivy) is ranked sixth in the Ivy League going into their final game. After last week’s loss, they are now mathematically eliminated from conference title contention. However, the emergence of junior quarterback Liam O’Brien has been a bright spot for the Quakers. O’Brien has scored 14 total touchdowns and has thrown zero interceptions in his first three starts following a season-ending elbow injury to senior quarterback Aidan Sayin.

Advertisement

“Third start, feel comfortable, feel confident. I felt like our offense went out there and executed the gameplan,” O’Brien said after the loss to Harvard.

Princeton (2-7, 1-5) sits last in the Ancient Eight. This will be the first season since 2011 that the Tigers end with a losing record. Last week, they were pummeled by Yale, 42-28.

Here is what to watch for in Saturday’s matchup:

‘Licking our chops’

Penn junior wideout Bisi Owens has come alive in the last leg of the season.

In the three games since O’Brien has taken over at quarterback, the 6-foot-4 wideout is averaging 97 yards. He recorded an average of 34.7 yards in Penn’s first six outings. Last week, Owens scored two touchdowns on three receptions for 107 yards.

“I just think Liam brings a different dimension to the offense,” said Junior wideout Bisi Owens. “He has the ability to throw, like a traditional quarterback as well as take off from the ground, hurt the defenses that way. And in terms of my stats, me and him are best friends. We’re roommates, so we have this built up trust. We’ve been throwing together in the offseason the past two years, and now it’s kind of finally unraveling.”

Owens also pointed to his increased comfort in first-year offensive coordinator Greg Chimera’s scheme for his statistical uptick. He noted there was “definitely a learning curve” for the team to hurdle that came “a little too late.”

Last year against Princeton, Owens caught 11 passes for 123 yards. Owens is looking for a repeat performance against a Princeton defense ranked seventh in the Ivy League in points per game allowed.

“Honestly, as an offense, we should be licking our chops a little bit. [Princeton] gave up a lot of points as of recent, so we’re trending in the right direction,” said Owens.

A year to forget for Princeton

The Quakers and the Tigers are set to meet for the 115th time on Saturday. Penn is 43-70-1 in the rivalry, losing seven out of the last 10.

Last season, Penn turned the ball over seven times in a 31-24 loss to Princeton.

Princeton is looking to end a four-game losing streak on Saturday. Junior quarterback Blain Hippa, in his first year starting for the Tigers, leads the Ivy League in interceptions with 13. Princeton is last in the conference in total passing yards.

Princeton’s rushing attack is not much better and is last in the conference in total yards. In a run-by-committee attack, senior halfback John Volker leads the way with 384 rushing yards, followed by sophomore Ethan Clark with 320.

Along with Penn’s potent passing game of late, Princeton’s defense will look to check sophomore running back Malachi Hosley. Hosley, who has garnered 1,089 yards on the ground, is leading the Ivy League in rushing yards by a wide margin. Yale junior running back Josh Pitsenberger ranks second with 676 rushing yards.

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's full coverage of Penn athletics right here!