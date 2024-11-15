Penn quarterback Liam O’Brien is ‘not really content’ at all with his record-setting performance

The biggest secret within the Penn football program is out.

In his second career start last Saturday, junior quarterback Liam O’Brien recorded 341 passing yards, six touchdowns through the air, and a rushing touchdown against Cornell in a 67-49 victory. With seven touchdowns on the day, he broke the program record for most touchdowns in a single game.

“You know the young man has it in him. He’s been waiting on the sidelines for a while for that to happen, and [I’m] just so proud of him,” said coach Ray Priore after the game.

O’Brien was jolted into the starting role for the Quakers after senior captain Aidan Sayin went down with an elbow injury against Yale. In the ensuing weeks against Brown and Cornell, O’Brien stepped in and led Penn to a pair of conference wins.

O’Brien served as the backup quarterback for Penn since his freshman year. Last season, he was used sparingly in goal-line situations due largely to his rushing ability. He scored six rushing touchdowns on designed quarterback runs, best for second on the team. He only looked to throw twice.

However, O’Brien quickly suggests he’s anything but one-dimensional under center.

“I still don’t consider myself a running quarterback. I consider myself a quarterback that can run,” said O’Brien.

“Everything I heard leading up to my [first start] was: ‘Liam O’Brien, running quarterback, running quarterback, blah, blah, blah,’” he said. “So obviously, Brown is going to hear that, and they might tailor their defense to that.”

On Saturday, Penn (4-4, 2-3 Ivy) hosts Harvard (7-1, 4-1 Ivy) in a homecoming matchup (1 p.m., ESPN+). It’ll be the first game back for O’Brien since capturing FCS National Offensive Player of the Week honors coming off the win over Brown.

Two-sport star

O’Brien was a star on the football and lacrosse field at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colorado. In the summer before his senior year, he committed to play lacrosse for Cornell.

By the time the football season rolled around, however, O’Brien was back playing quarterback for the Fairview Knights. In a season shortened to seven games due to the pandemic, O’Brien passed for 2,355 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns en route to being named first team all-State in Colorado.

After ending that season with a playoff loss, O’Brien realized he was not ready to give up on playing quarterback. He pulled his commitment from Cornell lacrosse to pursue a future in football.

“That’s really the first time I had ever decided between the sports,” said O’Brien. “It was a tough decision because I had a great opportunity at a great school playing lacrosse. Funny enough, Cornell went to the national championship [in what would have been my freshman year]. That would have been a really cool experience, but honestly, I don’t have any regrets.”

O’Brien opted to pursue a postgraduate year at the Deerfield Academy, a college preparatory school in Massachusetts. In his single season with Deerfield, he led the team to a 9-1 record and first place in the Northeast Prep League. He received multiple Division I offers to play football while attending Deerfield. When he received an offer from Penn, he committed “right away” due to his trust in the coaching staff.

Still, O’Brien opted to play a final lacrosse season at Deerfield, feeling it only strengthened his game as a quarterback.

“If I didn’t play lacrosse, I wouldn’t be moving the way that I move. I wouldn’t have the body control that I do. I wouldn’t understand the leverage of defenders and when to make a cut,” said O’Brien.

‘Not really content with it’

O’Brien developed instant chemistry with wide receiver Jared Richardson during his first training camp at Penn. Through “Young Guns” freshman practices, the two got valuable reps with each other. Last week, O’Brien found Richardson nine times for 141 yards and three touchdowns.

The Colorado native was named Penn’s backup quarterback by the end of his freshman year. Although not starting, being used in rushing situations allowed O’Brien to operate and control the offense.

“It’s tough being a backup quarterback, especially when Aidan [Sayin] was the guy and started his freshman year. I put some pressure on him, but I never beat him out,” said O’Brien.

Sayin, Penn’s all-time pass completion leader, has stuck alongside O’Brien and the team since sustaining the injury to his elbow

“You know, [Sayin is] out for the season, but he still shows up every day,” said O’Brien. He’s still encouraging everyone, he still knows our entire game plan. He still knows what the other defense is doing. He’s been phenomenal for me.”

Three years after betting on himself and flipping his commitment, O’Brien is reaping the rewards of his decision to pursue football. However, the junior quarterback is staying focused on the future.

“I’m not really content with it,” he said regarding his accomplishments so far. “In the sense that my mindset is ‘all right, cool. Seven touchdowns this week. Let’s go get eight against Harvard.’”