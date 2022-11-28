Penn emerged the undefeated victor of the inaugural Cathedral Classic after defeating Delaware (3-3), 86-73, behind junior guard Clark Slajchert and guard Jordan Dingle’s combined 48 points on 17/31 shooting.

Sophomore forward Nick Spinoso added 18 points, nine assists, and six rebounds on 66% from the field for the Quakers, who improve to 5-4 on the season. Jameer Nelson Jr. did all he could for the Fighting Blue Hens with 30 points and five assists.

What we saw

Slajchert has been lighting it up all weekend, posting a career-high in points (33), field goals made (13), three-pointers made (5), and steals (3) against Colgate on Saturday.

His hot shooting continued early on, as a pair of three-pointers helped the Quakers mount a 8-0 run and 17-11 lead.

“I feel like they were always giving us something,” said Slajchert. “When they give me good shots, I feel good about taking them.”

The Fightin’ Blue Hens slowly clawed their way back in the half led by Jameer Nelson Jr.’s 20 first-half points, but Slajchert and Dingle’s combined 25 points maintained a slight 42-39 lead for Penn.

Delaware seized a brief 2-point advantage following threes from Nelson Jr. and guard LJ Owens, but senior Lucas Monroe and Spinoso’s active play featuring offensive boards and steals was capped by off by a resounding Dingle dunk to hand the lead back to Penn.

Slajchert and Dingle then closed out the game late. Slajchert began with a couple of mid range buckets, and then Dingle sealed the deal after he connected on a four-point play.

“It’s a great way to get the team fired up during the offseason if they can have that tournament prize at the end,” said head coach Steve Donahue.

Up next

This Wednesday, Penn will stay local against Saint Joseph’s (2-3) in the first of four straight games against Big 5 competition for the Quakers (5:30 p.m., ESPN+, NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus).