No. 3 Penn State readies for a Saturday showdown against run-heavy Wisconsin

After a week away from the action, the next stop for Penn State is a date in Madison, Wisconsin, to take on the Badgers on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., NBC10). Playing in Camp Randall Stadium is typically challenging, but the No. 3 Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) say they’re ready.

“We’re expecting a hell of an environment,” head coach James Franklin said.

Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1) has had its fair share of ups and downs, but it’s been on a roll recently, blowing out Northwestern, Rutgers and Purdue in consecutive weeks. Its performances helped the game secure a nationally televised spot on prime time..

Packed house

Coincidentally, one of Wisconsin’s most notable all-time attendance highs came in its 2021 season opener against Penn State, registering 76,832 spectators. In preparing for the Badgers and its traditional “Jump Around” period, Penn State pumped crowd noise and the House of Pain rap classic into its Wednesday practice.

It’s a practice method they’ve done for years in preparation for the Badgers, one senior defensive tackle Coziah Izzard, who was on the team for the 2021 contest, joked about its advantages.

“Just having that crowd noise in the background really helps us focus on what the linebacker has to say,” Izzard said.

Winning in the trenches

Penn State’s defensive line will need to have it together come Saturday, as Badger running back Tawee Walker is up to nine touchdowns — eight in the last four games. Walker’s trajectory was sudden but lines up with the rich history of Wisconsin running backs. His numbers are absurd, but junior defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton’s approach remains uniform.

“It’s a regular team,” Dennis-Sutton said. “They have a good running back, good quarterback, good [offensive] line, but we’re not going to make it anything bigger than what it is.”

Part of Walker’s surge is he had to step up. Starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke’s season ended after he tore his ACL against Alabama. Backup Braedyn Locke took the lead and his play has improved alongside the team. He’s up to seven touchdowns and five interceptions but has thrown an interception in each game this season.

Watching out downfield

Locke’s not running an air raid offense like the Nittany Lions saw against USC a few weeks earlier, but it spells a chance for Penn State defensive backs to step up. The unit came down with a pick against the Trojans, and redshirt senior corner Jalen Kimber expects more opportunities Saturday.

“They’ve been taking a lot of downfield shots,” Kimber said. “We will be ready for it.”

The Badgers’ shots typically come out of max protection and play-action. The style of play is due to Van Dyke’s injury and forces the defense to be honest. Teams play the run first before shifting to pass defense. It’s a trait Izzard noted the Nittany Lions have to off of blocks early to defeat.

Penn State’s competition has ramped up. Saturday against the Badgers is the precursor before Penn State’s massive showdown against No. 4 Ohio State on Nov. 2 (noon, Fox29).

