No. 4 Penn State survives Minnesota, keeping potential home bid in College Football Playoff alive

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Penn State head coach James Franklin pulled out gutsy calls on Saturday amid chaos as the No. 4 Nittany Lions edged a 26-25 road victory over Minnesota on Saturday.

Penn State (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) trailed early but legged out a back-and-forth battle behind tricky play calls from Franklin and Minnesota coach PJ Fleck.

Fleck, Franklin go toe-to-toe

After junior punter Riley Thompson had his punt blocked and recovered near the end zone, Fleck went into sudden-change mode. The Golden Gophers (6-5, 4-4) were granted great field position, and Fleck immediately drew up a reverse flea-flicker for a touchdown and the lead.

The play gave the Golden Gophers a likely lead going into the half and it was a testament to the year Minnesota has had against tough competition.

Franklin got him back in the fourth quarter.

Up one near midfield, Penn State sent out the punt unit to give Minnesota the ball back with less than four minutes to go — until it didn’t.

Franklin opted to direct-snap to freshman tight end Luke Reynolds, who took it for a 32-yard gain. Penn State picked up two fourth-down conversions to close it out, with the latter coming as junior quarterback Drew Allar rolled and threw to an open senior tight end, Tyler Warren, on the opposite end.

Another slow start for Penn State

After the problem seemed to fade in the past few games, the Nittany Lions returned to a run of form that saw them start slow out of the gate. Minnesota built a 10-0 lead early as both Penn State’s run offense and defense struggled. The Nittany Lions went into the half with just 10 rushing yards, compared to the Golden Gophers’ 84.

Missed tackles and blown gap assignments were a big part of the troubles. Both units picked it up as Allar hit junior receiver Omari Evans for a 45-yard touchdown, but Minnesota kept it close to the very end.

Defense steps up

The slow start wasn’t forever. Penn State started the fourth quarter with a bang as senior safety Zakee Wheatley forced a fumble leading to a Penn State field goal to increase the lead. Redshirt junior linebacker Dom DeLuca turned the tide earlier with an interception.

Despite its struggles, Penn State showed up when it mattered, finishing with nine tackles for loss. Minnesota’s offense responded by driving down to the red zone, but once again, Penn State’s defense dialed in and forced a Golden Gopher’s field goal to seal the game.

Special teams troubles

James Franklin implored for an explosive play from the special teams unit two weeks ago, but Saturday, it gave up a few instead. The unit’s struggles were so bad Penn State opted for a pooch punt in enemy territory from tight end Tyler Warren.

The blocked punt continued a career-low year for junior punter Riley Thompson, who entered the game with 42.7 yards per punt.

Going into half Penn State attempted to respond with a touchdown, but a missed assignment led to a blocked kick returned by Minnesota for two points.

Up next

After the win, Penn State has one game left. It will spend its Thanksgiving on campus before hosting Maryland next Saturday (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)