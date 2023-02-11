Kayla Padilla and Simone Sawyer power Penn past Harvard at the Palestra

The Palestra has been very, very good to Penn.

In a 70-64 defeat of Harvard, the Quakers increased their home winning streak to 12 games and hasn’t lost at the Palestra since Nov. 17. Kayla Padilla led with 27 points and eight assists on 10-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-5 from long range. Padilla’s efforts moved her into ninth place on Penn’s all-time scoring list, as the senior now has 1,228 career points.

Freshman Simone Sawyer had one of the best shooting efforts of her young career with 15 points on 5 of 12 shooting from three-point range. Jordan Obi also posted her fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Energetic start at home

Guards Obi and Padilla did most of the heavy lifting for the Quakers in the first quarter. The veterans combined for 10 points, and Obi dominated the boards with six rebounds.

Despite outshooting the Crimson, Penn (15-8, 7-3 Ivy) was marred by seven first-quarter turnovers.

In the second quarter, Padilla caught fire. The senior scored 15 first-half points, added five assists, and ignited an 11-0 run, which helped the Quakers to a 34-25 halftime lead.

Firing on all cylinders

Sawyer opened the second half with back-to-back three-pointers. Padilla and Obi later connected on threes of their own to give Penn its largest lead of the game, 52-37.

The Quakers may not have forced many turnovers, but they had their best defensive performance of the season.

Harvard (14-8, 7-3), which was led by Lola Mullaney’s 18 points and Elena Rodriguez’s 17 points and 11 rebounds, shot just 34.9% from the field, 27.3% from three. On the flip slide, Penn shot 55.3% from the field and 47.8% from three.

Up next

The Quakers embark on a three-game road trip that begins with a matchup against Yale on Friday (6 p.m., ESPN+). The Bulldogs (11-12, 5-5) currently sit in the middle of a top-heavy conference.