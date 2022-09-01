The old cliche is that it’s always good to leave on a high.

So after 24 years of coaching at Monmouth and capturing the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) women’s soccer coach of the year in her final season, Dr. Krissy Turner is the new women’s head coach at Penn.

In a career that has also seen her earn conference-wide coaching awards eight other times between MAAC, NEC, and ECAC — during conference re-alignments at Monmouth — Turner is looking to replicate much of that success with the Quakers.

It’s been a promising start for Penn who remain unbeaten on the season heading into a Thursday showdown with Big 5 rival Villanova (4 p.m.)

“I would say it’s exciting,” Turner told The Inquirer. “It’s a new challenge, which is one of the reasons why I embraced the opportunity to come to Penn.”

If there is one thing Turner is familiar with, it’s winning. At Monmouth, she has a career 282-130-43 record, including 74-6-6 in conference games in the last nine seasons when the program competed within MAAC. Her successes continue into the postseason as the Hawks claimed 10 regular season titles, 21 conference tournament berths, and eight NCAA tournament appearances. In four of the last five seasons, her team joined the race for the College Cup.

“Krissy is a proven winner in the industry,” former Penn head coach and current Vanderbilt head coach Darren Ambrose told Penn Athletics. “Her teams compete to win, and she has consistently shown herself to be a great recruiter.”

Turner is the team’s third head coach in just as many seasons. She replaced Casey Brown who was brought on in March 2020, but didn’t debut until fall 2021 with the Quakers because of the canceled 2020 season due to COVID-19. From 2015-2020, the head coaching job belonged to Nicole Van Dyke. who left her position at Penn for the west coast to coach at the University of Washington.

While Penn has a 93-43-26 record over the last 10 seasons, the team only captured one Ivy title in that span.

In Turner, the program is hoping to change that.

“I think the players have done an amazing job during the transitional phases,” Turner said. “Embracing the new staff and embracing how we want to try to play and really working extremely hard and being very open to feedback. How we want to try to establish a championship culture with Penn women’s soccer.”

One of Turner’s first moves was to add Fred King as associate head coach. King made the short move from Hawk Hill, where he served as assistant coach and associate head coach for St. Joseph’s for a decade.

“I am very excited to work with everyone at the University of Pennsylvania and am looking forward to getting started this season,” King said in a statement.

With her team set, Turner notes that buy-in and a constant desire to improve is what she’s looking for out of her Quakers.

“I think the most important thing that I’m looking for is just growth from one day to the next,” she said. “I believe we have the type of student-athletes currently in the program… that have that mindset.”