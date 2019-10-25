Saturday 12:00 p.m., Yale Bowl, New Haven, CT
TV/Radio: NESN; PennAthletics.com/Audio; ESPN+
Records: Penn, 2-3 overall, 0-2 Ivy League; Yale 4-1 overall, 1-1 Ivy League
Coaches: Penn, Ray Priore (28-17, 5th season); Yale, Tony Reno (42-33, 8th season)
Last Meeting: Oct. 19, 2018, Yale, 23-10
Series: Yale leads 49-36-1
Nothing went right for the Quakers last weekend as they dropped their second conference game of the season to Columbia 44-6. Penn struggled in almost every aspect of the game. It had three turnovers, picked up 109 yards in penalties and let Lions rack up 255 yards on the ground. The Quakers’ road to their first Ivy League win gets even tougher this week against the Bulldogs.
Yale is coming off of a thriller on the road against Richmond. They scored twice in the final 90 seconds to sneak out a 28-27 win. They are led by their senior quarterback, Kurt Rawlings, who just won Ivy League offensive player of the week after his four-touchdown performance against the Spiders. After their performance last week, the Quakers will need a quick turnaround from their defense in order to hold him in check.