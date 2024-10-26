Penn football loses QB Aidan Sayin to injury and drops third straight Ivy League game to rival Yale

On Friday night, the lights of Franklin Field were too bright for Penn football, falling 31-10 to rival Yale for their worst loss this season.

Penn (2-4, 0-3) lost their third consecutive conference game as senior quarterback Aidan Sayin was injured early in the first quarter. It was all Yale, all day as the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-2) picked up their first Ivy win, recording 497 yards of offense. Yale quarterback senior Grant Jordan passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns.

Advertisement

“I mean almost 500 yards on offense, that can’t happen,” junior linebacker John Lista, who recorded a team-high ten tackles, said. “It’s the little things that add up, and that’s been the story the entire season.”

» READ MORE: Penn baseball inspired by Yankees’ Jake Cousins, who will be the first Quaker since 1912 to play in a World Series

Here are some notable takeaways from Friday night.

Sayin injures elbow

Sayin was stripped from behind by Bulldogs defensive back Abu Kamara on Penn’s second drive. Following the sack, Sayin did not return.

Coach Ray Priore confirmed that Sayin suffered an elbow injury, but the severity of the injury is unknown.

“At half time, they tried to get [Sayin] into the training room to see what his capability was to throw the ball,” Priore said. “Just didn’t feel comfortable with it, so obviously his health and welfare is more important than the game.”

» READ MORE: Penn QB Aidan Sayin passed a trial by fire and now has program records to show for it

Sayin entered Friday’s game with 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. He is currently 366 yards away from becoming Penn’s all time passing leader.

Penn’s offense stalls without QB

Sophomore quarterback Liam O’Brian replaced Sayin. O’Brian, a threat with his legs, offered a different look for the Quakers offense.

Penn’s lone touchdown came on a five yard score by O’Brian late in the second quarter, who finished the game with 91 yards passing, one interception, and 61 yards on the ground.

“The opportunity was fun. I enjoyed my time on the field, but I’m disappointed,” O’Brian said. “I feel like I didn’t do enough and at the end of the day, we want to win. We didn’t get that.”

The final nail in the coffin for the Quakers came late in the third. Down by 18, sophomore running back Malachi Hosley attempted to hurdle Yale’s defensive front on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, but was thrown down from the back. Franklin Field fell silent — and stayed that way for the duration of the game.

Midway through the fourth, Coach Priore subbed in freshman quarterback Karson Siqueiros-Lasky with little success.

Hosley rushed for 48 yards on 13 attempts. The team’s receiving leader this season, sophomore wide receiver Jared Richardson, was held to only one catch for 11 yards.

Interboro’s Abu Kamara’s big day

The stands behind Yale’s sideline had speckles of black and gold as Interboro high school alum Kamara made his return home for the Bulldogs.

At Interboro, Kamara played running back and strong safety, setting school records for both. In his final year with the Bucs, he rushed for 2,832 yards and scored 40 offensive touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 70 tackles, 11 interceptions, and scored two pick-sixes.

Kamara tormented the Quakers Friday night, forcing two turnovers. Along with the strip sack of Sayin, Kamara picked off O’Brian on a fourth-and-one pass attempt at the 5 minute, 18 mark of the second quarter.

“It was a good feeling. Brings me back to my high school days, playing in front of fans, playing in front of family,” Kamara said. “The Yale Bulldogs were able to put on a show for the people that I love in my life. I feel like that was a great moment.”

» READ MORE: From 2023: Interboro’s Abu Kamara heads to Yale to play football with a chip on his shoulder: ‘I have something to prove’

He ended his day with 7 tackles, one sack, and the two forced turnovers.

Coming up

Penn will look to pick up their first Ivy win on the road against Brown next Saturday (ESPN+, 12 p.m.).