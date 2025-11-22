Penn caps its seasons with a win over Princeton, while Jared Richardson breaks a pair of records

For the first time since 2017, Penn defeated Princeton, 17-6, at home on Saturday.

A dominant defensive showing from the Quakers left Princeton (3-7, 2-5 Ivy), who entered the matchup on a four-game losing streak, unable to move the ball. Penn (6-4, 4-3 Ivy) kept Princeton scoreless in the second half, which included a game-sealing interception from safety Ty Cortez.

Penn’s offense needed three scores to put the game away, fueled by quarterback Liam O’Brien, who threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

“There is no love lost about beating Princeton,” said coach Ray Priore. “Penn football, basketball, Penn-anything vs. Princeton. I don’t know what it is … it’s a great rivalry.”

Uncertainty ahead

Penn will graduate 27 seniors, including major contributors in O’Brien, receiver Jared Richardson, team-leading tackler linebacker John Lista, and star defensive tackle Carter Janki, among others.

With 10 of those players being starters on offense, the roster will see a major overhaul heading into 2026 — which isn’t a worry for Priore.

“It’s always sad to see kids graduate,” Priore said. “Did we know Liam O’Brien was going to be Liam O’Brien? … We have really good young players.”

Failing to win an Ivy League championship for the ninth consecutive season, Priore says the Quakers need to get back to work.

“It never stops,” Priore said. “I have my phone blowing up, we have kids that are going to get accepted early decision here. The process is ongoing, but it’s something you love to do.”

Hello to history

Against Princeton, Richardson became the first Penn receiver to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a single season since Justin Watson in 2017. Richardson hit the mark with a 9-yard reception in the third quarter.

That wasn’t the only record the Monroe County native broke. An earlier 9-yard catch in the second quarter gave him 2,445 career receiving yards and sole ownership of third all-time in receiving yards in program history.

“It’s special knowing that Penn was the only Division I school that gave me an offer,” Richardson said. “It was a blessing. Thank you, Coach P, I appreciate the opportunity.”

Richardson had 97 yards on 12 receptions on Saturday to finish the season with 1,035 receiving yards and 2,507 all-time.

Saying goodbye

Senior Davis Ellis recorded his first collegiate touchdown on a 2-yard screen pass to end Penn’s first offensive drive.

On defense, Janki tied his career high in tackles with nine — while also receiving two snaps in the backfield on offense. Adding to the trickery, Penn’s final meaningful offensive snap was a failed pass attempt from Richardson to O’Brien.

Despite the disappointing season, Richardson, O’Brien, and Janki all had smiles on their faces leaving the post-game news conference.

“We all came in freshman year, we were all hungry,” O’Brien said. “We all had that same desire of loving football and wanting to be on the field. We all had our own journeys, it’s unique on how we got there. The one thing that was consistent was that we all knew how to work.”