Newtown Square’s Alex Geczy providing the safety in net for UMass’ NCAA soccer run

Under the lights of Penn’s Rhodes Field, UMass men’s soccer goalkeeper Alex Geczy was having a full-circle moment.

Geczy had just completed an unbelievable performance in net to lead the Minutemen in a 1-0 road defeat of the Quakers and move onto the third round of the NCAA Division I men’s soccer tournament. UMass sent Penn packing to set up a Saturday showdown with No. 11 Virginia (5 p.m., ESPN+).

But for him, the win was not only surreal but being able to do it so close to home in front of friends and family who traveled to Penn for the game made the moment all the more memorable for the Newtown Square native.

While it was not Geczy’s first time at Rhodes Field, it was the first time he ever stepped onto it as a player. He came to games over a high school career that saw him as a first-team All Main Line selection while at Episcopal Academy, with his dad Christopher, a professor at Penn’s Wharton School.

“I mean it’s euphoric, I can’t even describe it,” Geczy said following last Sunday’s win over the Quakers. “My dad is actually a professor at Wharton here, so I’ve been going to these games on this field, but this is the first time I’ve ever stepped on the field. I’ve been going to these games since I was a kid. So I’m just so happy that I could put in a performance like that on a field I grew up watching.”

Geczy, who played club ball for FC DELCO, was an all-conference player and had a choice of schools to continue his career, even Penn, but it was just something about UMass that made him feel like he was making the right choice, he said.

“They treated me like family from the first time I got there,” Geczy added. “Coach [Fran] O’Leary always trusted that I could do the job and that’s all I wanted was the opportunity to prove myself with full support. I got that here and I’m happy.”

The feeling is mutual for O’Leary who noted that Geczy patiently waited his turn to become the last line of defense for UMass. Now, in this his senior year, Geczy has displayed his best year for the Minutemen, boasting nine shutout performances to propel UMass to a 12-3-5 overall record, propped up behind a seven-game win streak since mid-October.

“He came in as a young goalkeeper having to be the backup to a couple of very good goalkeepers,” O’Leary said. “He was patient and all the while continued to grow into a very, very good goalkeeper. The University of Massachusetts has been great for him. I think he’ll be the first to admit he’s grown up before our eyes. His maturity levels are now off the charts. He’s got composure, self-belief, and we’re lucky to have him.”

Geczy noted he spent his summers with West Chester United, a USL League Two club that has competed in a number of U.S. Open Cup competitions. Being led by United head coach Blaise Santangelo, Geczy said, prepared him for his senior season.

“West Chester is a class organization,” Geczy said. “I mean, Blaise is a crazy guy, but he gets it, and he gets you ready for the upcoming fall season. It’s just a competitive class team over there.”

Whether or not Saturday is the final time Geczy suits up with the Minutemen, he says, he’s already content with what has transpired this season. The goal? Take this UMass team to the Final Four.

But even if that doesn’t happen, Geczy feels as though he’s already won.

“We have to get ready for whoever we play next, but right now I’m going to enjoy this one,” Geczy said. “To have my friends and family over there in the stands watching me play on this field is such a phenomenal feeling. So yeah, I’m going to definitely soak this in before getting ready for the next round.”

