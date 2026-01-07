Here are the Philly-area connections to know in the College Football Playoff semifinals

Four teams remain in the College Football Playoff, and while none of them are from Philly or its surrounding areas, there are still some local connections among those rosters and coaching staffs.

No. 6 Ole Miss will face No. 10 Miami in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN), while top-seeded Indiana will face No. 5 Oregon in Atlanta’s Peach Bowl on Friday (7:30 p.m., ESPN). The winner of each game will advance to the national championship on Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Here’s a look at some of the Philadelphia-area ties in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Miami

Miami’s defense features two players with local connections, with David Blay, Jr. on the defensive line and Mohamed Toure at linebacker.

Toure, who hails from Pleasantville, N.J., in Atlantic County, leads the Hurricanes defense with 69 tackles in 14 games this season. Toure was a three-star recruit out of Pleasantville High School, where he starred as a running back and linebacker.

After graduating from Pleasantville in 2019, Toure spent six seasons playing linebacker at Rutgers. He missed the 2022 season after a pre-season ACL tear, but returned in 2023, leading the Scarlet Knights in sacks and tackles for loss. Toure was on the pre-season watch list for the 2024 Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker, but suffered another ACL tear in training camp and missed Rutgers’ 2024 campaign.

Toure transferred to Miami as a graduate this offseason, and has emerged as a crucial part of a Hurricanes defense who is limiting opponents to 13.1 points per game, the fourth best mark in FBS. He recorded eight tackles in a 10-3 win over Texas A&M in the first round of the College Football Playoff and seven more in Miami’s 24-14 upset of Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal.

Blay is also in his first season with the Hurricanes. The fifth-year senior is from Levittown in Bucks County. Blay was a standout defensive tackle at Harry S. Truman High School in Bristol Township, but went nearly unnoticed in recruiting. He spent the first two seasons of his college career at West Chester before transferring to Louisiana Tech in 2023, where he was named to the All-Conference USA first-team in 2024.

Blay transferred to Miami for his fifth season of college football. In 11 games of action with the Hurricanes, Blay has recorded 27 tackles, including 2.5 for loss.

Indiana

Curt Cignetti’s Indiana roster features one Philly native in Jah Jah Boyd, who was a three-star recruit out of Roman Catholic in 2024. Boyd has appeared in five games at defensive back for the Hoosiers this year. Boyd was the MVP of the Catholic League in 2023 after setting Roman’s single-season reception record as a senior, catching 38 passes for 769 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Cignetti also has ties to the city. The back-to-back AP Coach of the Year was the quarterbacks coach at Temple from 1989 to 1992 under head coach Jerry Berndt. Cignetti’s journey to becoming the head coach of Indiana also involved head coaching stops at Division III Indiana University of Pennsylvania, FCS Elon, and James Madison.

Cignetti isn’t the only Hoosier coach to spend time at a Big 5 school. Ola Adams, who coaches safeties and defensive backs for Indiana, spent seven seasons as an assistant coach at Villanova. Adams served as the Wildcats’ running backs coach in 2015 and 2016 under Andy Talley, then was promoted to special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach when current Wildcats coach Mark Ferrante replaced Talley in 2017.

Adams was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2019, a role he held for three seasons before joining the Denver Broncos as an assistant defensive backs coach in 2022. Adams made a stop as a defensive analyst at Penn State in 2023 before joining Cignetti’s staff in Bloomington.

Oregon

Jovon McRae II is the only Oregon player with a Philadelphia-area connection. The freshman wide receiver is from Camden, though he played his high school football at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

McRae, who also played basketball and ran track at Mojave, has yet to appear in a game for Dan Lanning’s Ducks.

Ole Miss

Eagles fans may remember Joe Judge from an unsuccessful two-season stint as the head coach of the New York Giants in 2020 and 2021. More recently, he’s been on the sidelines for Ole Miss. He joined Lane Kiffin’s staff as a senior analyst in 2024 and was promoted to quarterbacks coach ahead of the 2025 season.

Judge grew up in Doylestown and graduated from Lansdale Catholic in 2000. Judge played quarterback for Mississippi State from 2000 to 2004 and joined the Bulldogs’ staff as a graduate assistant in 2005. He spent time on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama and with Bill Belichick’s Patriots before becoming the head coach of the Giants.

Despite Kiffin’s departure for Louisiana State ahead of the College Football Playoff, Judge will remain on staff at Ole Miss. He’s expected to return next year as an assistant during Pete Golding’s first full season as head coach.

Penn State fans tuning in for the Fiesta Bowl will recognize Harrison Wallace III, who spent four seasons at State College. The receiver joined Ole Miss as a redshirt senior after the Nittany Lions’ run to the College Football Playoff semifinal last season. Wallace led Penn State’s wideouts in receptions and yardage in 2024, though he trailed former tight end Tyler Warren in both categories. Wallace has emerged as quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ top target this season, leading Ole Miss with 57 receptions for 894 yards.