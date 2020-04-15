Led by star area high school guards Jhamir Brickus headed for La Salle and T.J. Berger headed for Penn, the area’s City 6 schools began receiving letters of intent from basketball players Wednesday as the spring signing period opened up.
Temple’s incoming basket included two prominent transfers, while Villanova was not expected to have any spring letters of intent.
La Salle has two spring commitments in Brickus, a point guard from Coatesville High, and Tegra Izay, a 6-foot-10 center from Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).
Temple has three commitments since the November signing period: Nick Jordain, a 6-8 forward from Covenant Prep (N.J.), and two transfers with two seasons of eligibility remaining, Sage Tolbert, a 6-8 forward from Southeast Missouri State, and Khalif Battle, a 6-5 guard from Butler.
Penn isn’t part of the letter of intent system but has four accepted students: Berger, Westtown School; Colin Chambers, Episcopal Academy; Andrew Laczkowski, St. Mark’s of Dallas; and Clark Slajchert, Oak Park High (Calif.).
Drexel has spring commitments from 6-4 guard Xavier Bell from Andover Central High (Kan.) and 6-11 forward Amari Williams from Preston, England.