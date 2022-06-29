Richard (Rip) Hamilton and Larry Miller were named as inductees to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Hamilton, a former Coatesville standout who went on to star for Connecticut, played 14 years in the NBA for the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, and Chicago Bulls. With the Pistons, he was a three-time All-Star and helped lead Detroit to six straight Eastern Conference finals appearances.

He played three years at UConn and is the Huskies’ second all-time leading scorer (behind Chris Smith) with 2,036 points. Hamilton was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 1999 Final Four after UConn defeated Duke for the NCAA title. Now 44, Hamilton averaged 19.8 points per game in his college career.

Miller, an Allentown native, was drafted by the 76ers in the fifth round in 1968 out of North Carolina. However, he chose to play seven seasons in the ABA instead.

Playing for legendary coach Dean Smith, Miller was a part of the first two Final Four teams at North Carolina and remains one of three players in ACC history to win tournament MVP in consecutive seasons. He averaged 21.8 points in three seasons with the Tar Heels.

Other members of the 2022 Hall of Fame class include Frank Selvy (Furman) and Jimmy Walker (Providence), along with former head coaches Roy Williams (North Carolina) and Jim Calhoun (UConn).

The Hall of Fame is located in Kansas City, Mo. The induction ceremony will be at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City at a date to be determined.