Rowan’s relaxed approach to the College World Series suits the team’s top slugger, Phil Sedalis, just fine

Phil Sedalis isn’t taking things too seriously.

He says neither is the rest of Rowan’s baseball team.

Perhaps, it’s that attitude that has the Profs playing in the Division III College World Series behind Sedalis, who this week was just named Player of the Year in Region IV, and on Friday was announced as an ABCA/Rawlings All-America recipient, the second time he’s received the honor.

The approach of treating baseball like what it is, ultimately, just a game, and not like a life or death scenario, fueled No. 15-ranked Rowan past No. 5-seed Lynchburg in the Division III Super Regional and into the College World Series rounds for the second time since 2021. The Profs will open against Denison, a team they lost to last season, at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio, on Friday (4:45 p.m., NCAA.com).

“We’re just trying to keep it lighthearted,” Sedalis said this week during the team’s 7½-hour bus ride to Eastlake. “It’s just a game. We can’t make it too serious. We go out there and try to just have fun and bring the energy, whether that’s in a game or in practice.”

Sedalis, a senior, certainly brought the energy at the plate. He’s entering the College World Series with a .376 batting average and 72 RBIs this season. Earlier this year, he set the all-time program record for career triples with 15, and holds team highs in hits (77), runs (66), and homers with 16 this season.

“[Personally], I try not to worry about too much,” Sedalis, a native of Wenonah, N.J., and a Deptford High School alum. “I honestly don’t look at the stats, but I do visualize how good I want to play. I want to play at my best to be able to help a team win. For me, it’s just doing whatever I can, you know, whether that’s getting a lot of guys in or getting myself on base as much as possible, I know all of those little things amount to wins, so that’s what I focus on.”

Sedalis has had help this season. He’s one of five Profs who made D3baseball.com’s All-Region 4 team. Additionally, the team is backed by head coach Mike Dickson, who Sedalis called a Rowan legend in his own right and has been the bedrock behind the team’s trip to the College World Series.

“He’s been there before,” Sedalis said of Dickson. “He played that role of an all-American, he’s a Hall of Fame player, and will probably be a Hall of Fame coach. He knows what works, and I think we’ve bought into what he’s looking to do, and we trust him. It’s been that trust that got us here.”

The most important takeaway from Dickson?

“Just play our game, and everything will work itself out,” he said.

It’s what the Profs hope will be the case in their series opener against Denison, a team which knocked them out in the regional rounds last year and one Sedalis said would be nice to get a bit of revenge against.

“Last year we played them in the regional, and they actually sent us home,” he said. “We all know that they’re a good team, but we still have all the confidence in the world and a game plan, and we’ve watched a lot of film on this team. Some of us have been studying up on them for like five hours. Look, they’re good, but it’s up to us to not give them too much credit and stick to our game plan.”

Sedalis doesn’t know what’s next from a baseball perspective postcollege, but he hopes that his breakthrough performance this season presents some opportunities.

While it would be great, he’s not stressing if it doesn’t, which seems to be his modus operandi.

“Obviously, that’s the dream,” said Sedalis. “We’ll just see what opportunities come, and if I get any, I’ll definitely go for it. I love this sport, I grew up playing it and would love to continue what I do with a baseball. So yeah, we’ll see.”

