A numerical look at Rowan’s remarkable run to the NCAA Division III softball championships

It’s starting to become routine for Rowan.

For the second consecutive year, the Profs softball team finds itself on the precipice of a Division III national crown, returning to the championship series after a thrilling run in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

Advertisement

Rowan has rattled off a 39-8 record ahead of its opening-round game against East Baptist University (39-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday in Marshall, Texas (NCAA.com). The Profs have ridden a remarkable pitching effort this season from two-way ace Emily McCutcheon (who also plays the infield) in addition to being one of the most dominant base running teams in Division III softball. Just how dominant? Rowan has scored 303 runs. Their opponents to date? Just 69.

» READ MORE: ‘They’re used to this’: Rowan gearing up for NCAA Super Regional round in softball

Ahead of Thursday’s game against the Tigers, we look at the key statistics, records, and players that have the Profs just a few wins away from being national champions.

.404: The batting average of senior Payton MacNair. Starting every game for the Profs this season, MacNair has 14 doubles and eight triples — both team highs. She has a .429 on-base percentage and leads the team with 45 RBIs.

13: The number of wins Rowan rattled off in a row to end the season before a 6-0 loss to Christopher Newport in the opening-round game of the NCAA Super Regional.

84-9: The margin of runs in which Rowan outscored its opponents during that stretch, including a four-game sweep of Rutgers-Camden by a combined 40-4.

28: The number of years head coach Kim Wilson has been with the program, leading the Profs 20 NCAA Tournament appearances and nine New Jersey Athletic Conference championship crowns.

5: The number of regulars on the roster with a .300 batting average or higher. In addition to MacNair, the list includes McKenzie Melvin (.353), Cat Thomas (.338), Grace Shukaitis (.314), and junior infielder-outfielder Liz McCaffery who has a .403 batting average and leads the team with a .512 on-base percentage, the highest among players who have played in at least 75% of the games this season.

7: The number of players who have played and started every game for the Profs this season. If there were a dependability award, it would go to MacNair, McCaffery, Melvin, Thomas, seniors Kaitlyn Riggs, Breanna Bryant, and sophomore Abigail Pawlowski.

20: The number of innings it took Rowan to earn a 1-0 win against NJAC rival the College of New Jersey on May 6. The home game took 4 hours, 45 minutes to complete and saw 14 batters at the plate for the Profs. The game ended in the 20th inning after McCaffery hit a walk-off single to score Pawlowski.

22-1: Rowan’s record at home this season, with the only loss coming against Christopher Newport in that first-round Super Regional game on May 23. the Profs doubled their home winning streak from last season’s run to the championship series, finishing 11-3 (42-10 overall) in 2023.

21: The number of shutouts for the Profs this season. Four of those shutouts came in series sweeps against Haverford on March 22 and on Stockton on April 9. William Paterson received the worst of those shutouts: a 16-0 defeat in a makeup game on April 7. Ouch.

1,365.1: The number of miles from Glassboro to Marshall, the site of Rowan’s first-round clash against East Texas Baptist. Rowan is used to the trip, however, as Marshall was the site of last year’s NCAA Championship Series.

» READ MORE: Led by the resilience of pitcher Mike Shannon, Rowan baseball returns to the NCAA Tournament