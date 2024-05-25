Rowan softball returns to final round of NCAA Divsion III championship after super regionals comeback

Rowan is headed back to the final round of the NCAA Division III softball tournament for the second consecutive season.

The Profs came from behind in their super regional series against Christopher Newport, winning their two games after dropping the first in a best-of-three series. All were played on Rowan’s campus in Glassboro, N.J. Following a 6-0 loss in Game 1 last Thursday was a 6-0 loss, Rowan secured its trip after a 2-0 win on Friday and a 6-2 victory on Saturday.

The Profs will be one of eight teams in the final round, played at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas. The round will have two four-team, double-elimination bracket groups, then a three-game championship series between the two group winners.

Case Western Reserve of Cleveland, Belhaven of Jackson, Miss., and host East Texas Baptist are the other teams in Rowan’s group. The Profs will open its campaign against East Texas Baptist on Thursday.

The second group has Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Linfield of McMinnville, Ore., Tufts of Medford, Mass., and Virginia Wesleyan of Virginia Beach, Va.

In the super regional rounds, Rowan right fielder Zara MacNair was named the series’ most valuable player, after performances that included two hits, one run, and three RBI in Game 3. Rowan’s Emily McCutcheon was named the series’ most valuable pitcher for delivering a complete game one-hitter in Game 2.

