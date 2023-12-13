Rutgers’ Greg Schiano inks a six-year contract extension worth $6.25 million annually

On Wednesday, Rutgers announced a seven-year contract extension for football coach Greg Schiano. Under the new contract, Schiano’s compensation beginning in 2024 will be $6.25 million — a $2.25 million increase in base salary, according to USA Today salary figures.

Schiano collected a $4 million base salary from the university in each of the last three seasons with a max bonus of $1.6 million.

The 57-year-old Schiano has led the Scarlet Knights to a bowl game eight times over his tenure, including this year when Rutgers will play the Miami Hurricanes in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28. Thirteen of his players earned All-Big Ten honors, the second-highest total in program history.

“This is a great day for Rutgers athletics,” athletic director Pat Hobbs said in a news release. “In four years, Coach Schiano has transformed our program, this year resulting in bowl eligibility. Continuity is critical in building winning programs. We have the right leader and the right staff to lead the Scarlet Knights in the years ahead.”

Schiano left the program in 2011 to become head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since his return in 2020, replacing former coach Chris Ash, the Scarlet Knights have compiled an 18-28 record.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-6 this season. Schiano has an 86-95 record in 15 seasons as Rutgers’ coach.

“I would like to thank [Rutgers] president [Jonathan] Holloway, athletic director Pat Hobbs, the Board of Governors, and our entire team for their continued belief in what we are building,” Schiano said. “Rutgers is home to my family and me, and we are blessed to have the opportunity to build a championship program right here in New Jersey.”