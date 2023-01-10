Rutgers hoops making real noise, and a South Jersey guard fits right in

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Hey Siri, take me to the Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey.

“Getting directions to Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, New Jersey …”

Whatever the current name, on arrival there is quick confirmation that it’s the same old RAC when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights get rolling inside.

Hey Siri, what’s the loudest building in New Jersey?

A stumper. Instead, Siri offered several stories saying New Jersey is the loudest state in America.

“Welcome to the trapezoid of terror,” offered one Rutgers fan.

Rutgers fans are attentively loud. Shot clock starting to wind down, Scarlet Knights defending, the noise gets amped up to manic levels, bouncing down to the court from those trapezoidal angles.

Under Steve Pikiell, now (somehow) in his seventh season, this bunch still hangs its hat on defense. When the offense slipped Sunday against Iowa, Rutgers dropped to 11-5 but is 16th nationally in the KenPom.com rankings, primarily because the Scarlet Knights are third in Division I in adjusted defensive efficiency and in the top 10 for effective field-goal percentage defense, three-point defense and steals.

Coming off a road win of significance — and nothing proclaims your significance like going to Purdue and knocking off the top-ranked Boilermakers — Rutgers was back home last week hosting the Maryland Terrapins, now coached by Kevin Willard, an expert witness on Jersey loudness since Willard had just left Seton Hall to coach the Terps.

Willard pointed out a new wrinkle … Rutgers picking up more full-court.

“The pressing has changed them from a half-court team that you really knew what was coming at you the whole time, to a team that now is a special-preparation team that — in this building — is tough,” Willard said after Maryland had fallen, 64-50.

Willard’s point … the turnovers create offense, no small thing when sometimes the Scarlet Knights struggle to score themselves in half-court sets.

This night, the visiting Terps committed 20 turnovers, racking them up quickly after taking a 4-0 lead, Rutgers grabbing control for a 15-4 advantage. After Maryland again scored on two straight possessions, the next Terps possessions were turnover, turnover, missed three, turnover, missed three, turnover … eight possessions featuring two missed threes, six turnovers, and Rutgers up 19-8 despite missing its share of shots.

One key to Pikiell’s defense in recent years is having a strong big man cleaning up behind the guards so they can extend their pressure without as much fear of reprisal. Current big man Clifford Omoruyi is second in the Big Ten in rebounding and third in blocked shots. There could be another stat … rebounds that seem to be going over Omoruyi’s head, but the 6-foot-11 junior rises to get to them.

Meanwhile, guard Cam Spencer, shooting hero of the Purdue upset, leads the Big Ten in steals while holding third place in assist-turnover ratio. Paul Mulcahy was the offensive star of the Terps game, making all six shots he tried from the field for a game-high 15 points. He also made the big play of the night, a second-half theft of a Maryland inbounds pass and getting a flagrant-one foul out of the deal at the other end, which converted into a four-point Rutgers possession and a 42-30 lead.

The Rutgers stars, including Caleb McConnell, were not in-demand recruits. Rutgers may lead the nation in three-star prospects who really know how to play the game. The latest diamond … not in the rough, hiding in plain sight, is a South Jersey contribution, freshman Derek Simpson, a 6-3 guard out of Lenape High.

Simpson’s explosiveness on the court shows itself immediately. Pikiell already trusts him as a 20-minutes-a-game top reserve. How many other Power 5 offers for him?

“None,” Simpson said afterward.

Chip on his shoulder because of the relative lack of attention?

“Absolutely,” Simpson said. “Pikiell saw me play, really loved me. That was the one big Power 5 school that really liked me.”

In Simpson’s memory, Rutgers assistant Brandin Knight saw him play for Lenape at the Philly Live event in June at the end of his junior year. Pretty late for first looks.

“He called Pikiell, said, you’ve got to come see this guy,” Simpson said.

How much had Simpson been paying attention to Rutgers? He was just down the road.

“It’s crazy — I didn’t pay attention to Rutgers until I started getting recruited by them,” Simpson said.

Lenape’s all-time leading scorer, who played travel-team ball for K-Low Elite, said he knew that at the next level, he’d have to play defense, so while the current system is an education, it is one he anticipated.

After beating Purdue, Maryland was a test three days later. Could the Scarlet Knights handle a little success?

“That daily fame is fleeting,” Pikiell said.

He kept Simpson in for an extended second-half run, through a couple of TV timeouts, then brought him to the postgame press conference with a couple of others. While Simpson’s six points in 18 minutes didn’t stand out, his plus-18 over-under for those 18 minutes was eye-opening.

“I trust him,” Pikiell said. “Every day he goes up against Cam, against different guards. He’s got unique speed, and he’s learning our system too, which isn’t easy. He’s doing a good job of picking it up. He’s a high-energy guy. He’s got a pretty good swagger, too. I like that about him.”

Indiana had been Simpson’s breakout game. He scored 10 straight in the second half when Rutgers needed the lift. Since all these three-star parts seem to fit, the team inside Jersey Mike’s Arena looks every bit like an NCAA team.

Siri was helpful, by the way, advising to avoid the Pennsylvania Turnpike, to take the Walt Whitman Bridge to 295. Get to Jersey as soon as possible. Don’t be put off by all the noise.