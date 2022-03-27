The best story of March Madness ended Sunday night, five days before the calendar turns to April.

St. Peter’s, the tiny commuter school from Jersey City that stunned Kentucky and Purdue on its way to becoming the first 15th seed to reach the Elite Eight, fell to North Carolina 69-49 in the East Regional final Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. Knocking off another college hoops power was too much to ask.

The Tar Heels were too powerful. Armando Bacot, a 6-foot-10 forward, had 20 points and 22 rebounds, and 6-9 forward Brady Manek knocked down four threes en route to 19 points. Caleb Love scored 14 points and put an exclamation point on an overpowering victory with a thunderous one-handed slam after charging through the lane late in the second half. The Peacocks (22-12) found a way to get past second-seeded Kentucky and third-seeded Purdue. But No. 8 seed North Carolina (28-9) proved to be far different.

There were just five teams remaining when the game began on Sunday: Villanova, Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, and St. Peter’s. The hard-nosed team from hardscrabble Jersey City ended its magical season by standing alone with basketball’s blue bloods.

But it did not take long on Sunday to see that the wave St. Peter’s rode to the Elite Eight had finally reached the shore. The Peacocks missed their first six shots and were down by nine before they scored a point.

It took St. Peter’s nearly 15 minutes to score 10 points as they struggled to keep pace, their magic running thin. They missed layups. They missed threes. They missed dunks. For the first time this month, they were overmatched.

The Tar Heels will meet Duke on Saturday night in the Final Four as the archrivals meet in the tournament for the first time ever. Three weeks ago, they spoiled Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game by dropping the retiring coach’s team at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium. On Saturday, they’ll have a chance to send Coach K into retirement.

The winner of Duke-North Carolina advances to Monday’s final against the winner of Villanova-Kansas. The Final Four features four of the nation’s elite programs, who hold a combined 17 national titles. No Cinderella this year. Not anymore.

The Peacocks play in a gym just big enough to fit all of their school’s 3,000 students and have a roster of players who were overlooked by other programs. Many of the players — like North Philadelphia’s Clarence Rupert — enrolled at the Jesuit commuter school because it was their only chance to play Divison I basketball.

The odds were long for the Peacocks, but they followed their coach, a smooth-talking New Yorker who was an even smoother point guard two decades ago at Seton Hall.

Shaheen Holloway became the breakout star of March after keeping his team together through a four-week pause in December due to a COVID breakout and arriving Sunday on a 10-game winning streak. He’s expected to be hired soon by Seton Hall, which can offer him a lucrative contract that the small-budgeted St. Peter’s won’t be able to match.

“It’s a dream. I don’t want to wake up, and these guys don’t want to wake up,” Holloway said on Saturday. “... It’s the American dream, man. This is what it’s all about. It is the American dream.”

A little more than an hour before tipoff, the St. Peter’s players ran through drills with a few assistant coaches while North Carolina warmed up on the other end.

Carolina’s end was crowded with people as the Tar Heels had athletic trainers armed with foam rollers and resistance bands. A team photographer snapped photos and a videographer captured every move. Nearly 10 assistants, each wearing an identical blue pullover, kept watch as the players — most of whom were superstar recruits in high school — prepared for the game.

The arena was still empty, but soon the kids from North Jersey would run into one of college basketball’s juggernauts. The Cinderella story was about to write its final chapter.