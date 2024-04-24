Temple men’s basketball lands former St. Joe’s guard Lynn Greer III via the transfer portal

Temple had been quietly bolstering its men’s basketball roster for the 2024-25 season.

Not anymore. Within three days, the Owls dropped major news, and perhaps their biggest yet came Wednesday when former St. Joseph’s guard Lynn Greer III announced via Instagram his intent to join the Owls.

The post is Greer III in a Temple uniform with the caption, “Owl Nation Lets work!!!!!! 🦉”

The move links Greer with his father, Temple great Lynn Greer Jr., who joined head coach Adam Fisher’s program as chief of staff in October. It also comes after Jamal Mashburn Jr., the son of former NBA star Jamal Mashburn, confirmed his commitment on Monday.

The younger Greer, who transferred from Dayton ahead of the 2022-23 season, spent two seasons with the Hawks. This past season the 6-foot-2 guard from Roman Catholic finished fourth on the team in points (10.9 ppg) and third in rebounds, with 4.7 per game.

Greer was an integral part of St. Joe’s run to the A-10 tournament semifinals. He did not appear in their final game of the season, a 66-60 loss to Seton Hall in the NIT, because of a wrist injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.