Here are our staff picks for this week’s top college football games., which are listed in standard Vegas rotational order.

Last week’s and year-to-date standings are at the bottom.

Related stories

Saturday

Michigan (-9) INDIANA (52.5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

As if getting owned by Ohio State wasn’t bad enough, the Wolverines also have failed to cover the game played the week before the Buckeyes game each of the last three years.

Ed Barkowitz
Indiana
Mike Jensen
Michigan
Joe Juliano
Michigan
Erin McCarthy
Indiana
Marc Narducci
Michigan
Luke Reasoner
Michigan
Jonathan Tannenwald
Michigan

GEORGIA (-13.5) Texas A&M (45.5), 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

This will be the first time Texas A&M plays UGA as an SEC opponent and its first trip between the hedges since 1980, when then-freshman Herschel Walker had the first 100-yard game of his career. The Aggies have won four in a row, but they haven’t beaten anybody AND they go to No. 1 LSU next week. Yikes. Georgia has covered its last three, and is on a five-game run of unders.

Ed Barkowitz
Georgia
Mike Jensen
Georgia
Joe Juliano
Texas A&M
Erin McCarthy
Georgia
Marc Narducci
Georgia
Luke Reasoner
Georgia
Jonathan Tannenwald
Georgia

CINCINNATI (-10.5) Temple (46.5), 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Temple has won and covered each of the last four against the Bearcats.

Ed Barkowitz
Temple
Mike Jensen
Temple
Joe Juliano
Cincinnati
Erin McCarthy
Temple
Marc Narducci
Temple (Best Bet)
Luke Reasoner
Cincinnati
Jonathan Tannenwald
Cincinnati

Oregon (-14.5) ARIZONA ST. (54.5), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Oregon has covered four of its last five and all three of its true road games this season. Please note that Arizona State won here in 2017 as a 14.5-point 'dog. The Ducks are sixth in the playoff rankings and need at least one of the unbeatens to fall. Alabama, which also has one loss, could get into the playoff ahead of Oregon (or Utah), which could win the Pac-12 conference and still get shut out.

Ed Barkowitz
Arizona St.
Mike Jensen
Oregon (Best Bet)
Joe Juliano
Arizona St.
Erin McCarthy
Oregon
Marc Narducci
Oregon
Luke Reasoner
Oregon (Best Bet)
Jonathan Tannenwald
Arizona St.

OKLAHOMA (-19) Texas Christian (65.5), 8 p.m. (Fox)

The Sooners have won 19 in a row in November, but are 0-5-1 ATS in their last six November games. Oklahoma has covered four straight against TCU, though this will be the biggest spread. It rallied from a 25-point deficit vs. Baylor last week without injured star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. His status for this week is uncertain.

Ed Barkowitz
Oklahoma (Best Bet)
Mike Jensen
Oklahoma
Joe Juliano
TCU
Erin McCarthy
Oklahoma
Mike Narducci
Oklahoma
Luke Reasoner
Oklahoma
Jonathan Tannenwald
TCU

NOTRE DAME (-19.5) Boston College (63.5), 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

BC has found a little bit of an offensive pulse, which is why the over/under is so high. The Eagles’ last five have gone over.

Ed Barkowitz
Notre Dame
Mike Jensen
Notre Dame
Joe Juliano
Notre Dame
Erin McCarthy
Notre Dame
Marc Narducci
Notre Dame
Luke Reasoner
Notre Dame
Jonathan Tannenwald
Notre Dame

BAYLOR (-5.5) Texas (59.5), 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

Baylor still can get into the Big 12 title game with a win, but it’ll be interesting to see how the Bears respond to last week’s disappointing loss to Oklahoma. The last six meetings in this series have been under, with the average total a shade less than 45.

Ed Barkowitz
Baylor
Mike Jensen
Texas
Joe Juliano
Texas (Best Bet)
Erin McCarthy
Baylor (Best Bet)
Marc Narducci
Texas
Luke Reasoner
Baylor
Jonathan Tannenwald
Texas

NAVY (-4) Southern Methodist (67.5), 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Have played each of the last four years with Navy covering — and the over hitting — each time. A little skeptical of Navy (7-2) after it got ammered at Notre Dame last week, 52-20. The Midshipmen trailed by 45-3 and looked a lot like the team that went 3-10 last year.

Ed Barkowitz
SMU
Mike Jensen
SMU
Joe Juliano
Navy
Erin McCarthy
SMU
Marc Narducci
Navy
Luke Reasoner
SMU
Jonathan Tannenwald
Navy (Best Bet)

OHIO ST. (-18) Penn St. (57.5), 12 p.m. (Fox)

Penn State is playing a top-25 team for the fifth time in six weeks, which the AP says is the toughest stretch in school history. The Nittany Lions have covered only one of the previous four, but have covered three straight against the second-ranked Buckeyes. Ohio State has covered its last five at home and is 5-0 ATS this season when laying less than 20.

Ed Barkowitz
Ohio St.
Mike Jensen
Penn St.
Joe Juliano
Penn St.
Erin McCarthy
Ohio St.
Marc Narducci
Penn St.
Luke Reasoner
Ohio St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Penn St.

Boise St. (-9) UTAH ST. (53.5), 10:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Check on the status of Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who missed last week’s game with a hip injury. The Broncos are 0-2-1 ATS in true road games this season.

Ed Barkowitz
Utah St.
Mike Jensen
Utah St.
Joe Juliano
Boise St.
Erin McCarthy
Boise St.
Marc Narducci
Boise St.
Luke Reasoner
Boise St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Utah St.

Last week

W-L (Best Bet)
Ed Barkowitz
4-5-1 (0-1)
Mike Jensen
4-5-1 (1-0)
Joe Juliano
6-3-1 (1-0)
Erin McCarthy
3-6-1 (0-0-1)
Marc Narducci
4-5-1 (1-0)
Luke Reasoner
6-3-1 (0-1)
Jonathan Tannenwald
6-3-1 (0-1)

Year to date

W-L-T (Best Bets)
Pct.
Luke Reasoner
61-47-2 (6-5)
.564
Jonathan Tannenwald
64-54-2 (4-8)
.542
Mike Jensen
63-55-2 (6-6)
.533
Erin McCarthy
63-55-2 (5-6-1)
.533
Ed Barkowitz
62-56-2 (6-6)
.525
Marc Narducci
61-57-2 (8-4)
.517
Joe Juliano
58-60-2 (8-4)
.492

Notes: Luke Reasoner did not pick in Week 1. ... Research using DonBest.com contributed to this article.