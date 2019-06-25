FanDuel has opened wagering on win totals for college football teams this season. The over/under for Penn State victories opened at 8.5, but watch those odds.
The Lions are -166 to have more than eight wins in 2019 and +140 to have eight or fewer. A $10 bet on over would win just six bucks. A $10 bet on under would win $14. Penn State will be without its top two quarterbacks from last year’s 9-4 squad. Trace McSorley is with the Baltimore Ravens. Backup Tommy Stevens transferred to Mississippi State.
Sean Clifford in the mix to start at quarterback for Penn State
Temple’s line is 6.5 with odds on either over or under each at -108. A $10 winning bet on the Owls would be worth $9.30.
The Owls will be led by coach Rod Carey, who had been at Northern Illinois for the past six seasons. Among his returning players is quarterback Anthony Russo, who started 12 games last year for the 8-5 Owls.
Defending champ Clemson opened at 11.5 wins, with Alabama and Georgia at 11.
Because New Jersey prohibits wagering on schools within the Garden State, a win total for Rutgers is not available to be played. A Rutgers line will be up “within the next couple of few weeks” at FanDuel’s sportsbook at the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, Pa. according to spokesman Kevin Hennessy.
Via FanDuel
