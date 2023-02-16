St. Joe’s women’s rally past Davidson, while the men fall on the road to Duquesne; La Salle men boast A-10′s longest win streak

St. Joseph’s women’s basketball extended its winning streak to three games after a beating host Davidson, 72-56.

Sophomore forward Talya Brugler had a career-high 34 points, shooting 14-of-17 from the field and making all five free-throw attempts. Mackenzie Smith contributed nine points, while Katie Jekot and Laura Ziegler added seven points apiece.

The Wildcats (12-13, 5-6 Atlantic 10) were led by senior guard Suzi-Rose Deegan, who carried the load in scoring (14 points) and rebounds (six).

The Hawks (18-7, 8-5) took over in the second quarter and made 7 of 11 shots from the field, including 4 of 5 from three-point territory.

Next, St. Joe’s will take on Rhode Island on Sunday at Hagan Arena (2 p.m., ESPN+). Last time out, the Hawks fell, 77-73, in a double-overtime battle on Feb. 1.

La Salle men’s win streak continues

The longest active winning streak in the Atlantic 10 continues.

After being down by as much as eight points in the first half, La Salle rallied to its fifth win in a row, 68-62 over Richmond on Wednesday night inside Tom Gola Arena.

La Salle (13-13, 7-6 A-10) mounted a comeback win in a tightly contested game against the Spiders to even its record. La Salle dominated the boards, grabbing 35 rebounds to the Spiders’ 27.

Tyler Burton and Neal Quinn led the Spiders (13-14, 6-8) with 16 points apiece.

Fousseyni Drame contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. He shot 6-for-12 from the floor, and also recorded an assist.

Hassan Drame led La Salle with 16 points, just one off his season-high.

“For a team to win, somebody’s got to rebound. Any team you’re going to out-rebound, you’re going to win against,” Fousseyni Drame said.

La Salle will look to make it six in a visit to George Mason on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN+).

Hawks fall on the road

After back-to-back Atlantic 10 wins, St. Joseph’s fell to Duquesne, 76-62, in men’s basketball action from Pittsburgh.

Lynn Greer III led the Hawks with 22 points, shooting 6-of-13 from the field and 10-of-12 at the free-throw line. Erik Reynolds II added 19 points and shot 3-of-7 from three. Ejike Obinna also contributed double figures with 11 points.

Duquesne (18-8, 8-5) took an early lead from the opening minutes. The Hawks (13-13, 7-7) shot 33.3 percent from the field in the first half compared to the Dukes’ 48.4 percent. Tevin Brewer led Duquesne with 16 points.

St. Joe’s will head to North Carolina on Saturday to take on Davidson (12:30 p.m.).