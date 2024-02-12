Ohio State climbs to second in AP women’s poll; St. Joe’s (22-2) still unranked

Ohio State is up to No. 2 in the Associated Press top 25 women’s basketball poll, matching the best ranking in school history.

The Buckeyes, who were fifth last week, have won 11 straight games and their only losses this season have come to USC, UCLA and Michigan. The Buckeyes started as No. 7 in the preseason poll before falling to 20th on Jan. 1. They were 18th on Jan. 15 and have been on the rise ever since.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph’s is unable to crack the rankings even though the Hawks are 22-2 overall and 11-1 in the Atlantic 10. On Thursday, St. Joe’s rolled to a 59-47 win at George Mason behind 19 points from Laura Ziegler. The Hawks received four votes in Monday’s poll.

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 choice, grabbing all 35 first-place votes again after routing Missouri and then-No. 11 UConn. The Gamecocks did it without star center Kamilla Cardoso, who was playing for Brazil in the Olympic qualifying tournament.

Stanford moved up three places to No. 3. Iowa dropped to fourth and Texas climbed to fifth.

It’s the sixth consecutive week that there’s a different No. 2 team in the poll after Iowa blew a double-digit lead to Nebraska on Sunday. Caitlin Clark, who is eight points short of the NCAA record for career scoring, was scoreless in the fourth quarter.

The Hawkeyes weren’t the only top five team to lose last week. N.C. State dropped three spots to sixth after falling to Virginia Tech. Colorado fell four spots to eighth after a loss at home to Oregon State. Kansas State remained seventh.

UCLA and USC stayed in ninth and 10th.

This is the first time since Week 9 of last season that no new team entered the poll.