St. Joseph’s women’s basketball adds graduate transfer Chloe Welch from A-10 foe Davidson

On Tuesday, St. Joseph’s women’s basketball announced the addition of graduate transfer guard Chloe Welch from Davidson.

“We are excited to welcome Chloe to our Hawk Family!” head coach Cindy Griffin said in a news release. “Chloe brings scoring at all three levels, is a great perimeter rebounder and has measurable experience playing in the [Atlantic 10].″

Welch will spend her last year of eligibility with the Hawks after playing at Davidson for the last five seasons.

The Colorado Springs, Colo., native was a three-time all-Colorado Springs Metro League selection and a two-time all-state selection at Mesa Ridge High School. Welch is coming off an injury-shortened season in which she played in just seven games for Davidson. In those games, she averaged 9.7points and 4.9 rebounds.

Over 115 career games and 83 starts, Welch has averaged 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 steals. She is 16 points away from 1,000 career points and three steals away from 100 career steals.

Welch had a career-best season in 2020-21. In 16 games, she averaged 16.2 points and shot 45.1% from the field, including 34.5% from three.