At Drexel, the school offered this statement from athletic director Eric Zillmer that had gone out to the campus community. Part of it read, “Especially during this public health crisis it is important for student-athletes to have something to look forward to. … at Drexel Athletics we will commit to working with all those spring sport student-athletes to make this opportunity a reality by providing options for a possible return next year. Academically, we are expecting a number of them to return either as graduate students or as undergraduates, who are already in the five-year cycle we have at Drexel. Athletically, our coaches and our athletic administration are working creatively through the opportunities for all of those student-athletes to participate in the year that was lost this spring.”